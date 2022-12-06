Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting
Brook and Kristin Forkel, Janice and David Wallace (jon clark)
Violin and viola students from the Linda Piatt Studio play at the holiday tree lighting event
Santa and his elves arrive at Fletcher Cove with a fire department escort
Santa and his elves arrive at Fletcher Cove
Violin and viola students from the Linda Piatt Studio play at the holiday tree lighting event
Santa and his elves arrive at Fletcher Cove
Mayor Lesa Heebner (center) and city council members prepare to light the holiday tree at Fletcher Cove (jon clark)
The Baker family (jon clark)
Janice Wallace, Brook and Kristin Forkel, David Wallace (jon clark)
Mayor Lesa Heebner (center) and city council members prepare to light the holiday tree at Fletcher Cove (jon clark)
The Clark family (jon clark)
Mayor Lesa Heebner (center) and city council members prepare to light the holiday tree at Fletcher Cove (jon clark)
The Pargal family (jon clark)
Sienna Thomason and Emma Self with Olaf (jon clark)
The Coleman family (jon clark)
The Baker family (jon clark)
The Breckon family (jon clark)
The Pargal family (jon clark)
Bryan Bartlett, Clara Drose (jon clark)
Dennis Devore, Bonnie Thomason, Owen Self, Arlene Devore, Brett Thomason (jon clark)
Elmo with Amaya Lustig and Monica Fernandez (jon clark)
Courtney Tanner, Robert Vail, Charles Tanner, Jason and Sara Sheinberg (jon clark)
David and Cairn Lavine (jon clark)
The Herbst family (jon clark)
Mary, Alex, Aiden, and Seth Bechis (jon clark)
Miss Solana Beach Kayne O'Collins, Miss Jr. Teen Solana Beach Willow O'Collins (jon clark)
The Solana Beach holiday tree at Fletcher Cove 2022 (jon clark)
The Clark family (jon clark)
The Simas family with Olaf (jon clark)
Heather and Keegan Moran (jon clark)
The popular annual Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting at Fletcher Cove Park took place Dec. 4. The event features live music, sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa, hosted by the city of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Santa delighted guests with his arrival by a firetruck escort.
Photos by Jon Clark
