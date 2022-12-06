Share
The Red Nose Run/Walk 2022

cm-dmrednose-2212-030.jpg
1/35
And they’re off…at the 30th annual Red Nose Run in Del Mar  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-033.jpg
2/35
Lisa Schneider, Debbie Thorpe 
cm-dmrednose-2212-034.jpg
3/35
Lisa Schneider, Debbie Thorpe 
cm-dmrednose-2212-036.jpg
4/35
The 30th annual Red Nose Run in Del Mar 
cm-dmrednose-2212-035.jpg
5/35
The 30th annual Red Nose Run in Del Mar 
cm-dmrednose-2212-015.jpg
6/35
Runners make their way down to the beach to the starting line  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-031.jpg
7/35
And they’re off…at the 30th annual Red Nose Run in Del Mar  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-007.jpg
8/35
Jane Rothbaler, Jennifer Rattan, Whitney Kirk  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-006.jpg
9/35
Jane Rothbaler, Jennifer Rattan, Whitney Kirk  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-008.jpg
10/35
Theresa Pappas, Evelyn Davidson, Tate Rothbaler  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-004.jpg
11/35
Shawn and Tere Bresnahan  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-010.jpg
12/35
Mark Neary, Debbie and Brian Church  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-011.jpg
13/35
Mark Neary, Debbie and Brian Church  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-005.jpg
14/35
Miriam, Noe, and Noe Baeza  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-003.jpg
15/35
Shawn and Tere Bresnahan  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-001.jpg
16/35
Viretha Wright, Keith Petersen, Caroline Betancourth, Archana Mittal, Susan Lee, Mandy Londer  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-009.jpg
17/35
Theresa Pappas, Evelyn Davidson, Tate Rothbaler  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-002.jpg
18/35
Viretha Wright, Keith Petersen, Caroline Betancourth, Archana Mittal, Susan Lee, Mandy Londer  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-029.jpg
19/35
Maija Hitchings  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-026.jpg
20/35
Lorenza Hartzog, Grace Flores, Izzy Flower  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-028.jpg
21/35
The Red Nose Run began with singing The National Anthem  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-020.jpg
22/35
Gunny the dog, Michelle Martin, Skylee Rodriguez, Santa, Chelsea and Rylee Rodriguez  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-032.jpg
23/35
The 30th annual Red Nose Run in Del Mar  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-017.jpg
24/35
Alyssa Carnella and Salem greet Santa after he arrives by boat  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-025.jpg
25/35
Caleb Napuri, Chelsea Valentino, Lauren Elder, Ruth Elder, Danielle Valentino (with Maggie and Olive), Jon Swift, Monica Valentino  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-024.jpg
26/35
Karen Pushea, Darlene Leaverton, Sue Marsh  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-019.jpg
27/35
Gail Hund and Kim Scott greet Santa  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-027.jpg
28/35
Monica Valentino, Herb Hafter  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-022.jpg
29/35
Tyce and Sky Merrill greet Santa  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-021.jpg
30/35
Lynn Sansom and Bear welcome Santa to Del Mar  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-013.jpg
31/35
Amy Schwenck, Burt Repine  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-014.jpg
32/35
Kim Lane, Matt Bossier  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-018.jpg
33/35
Gail Hund and Kim Scott greet Santa  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-023.jpg
34/35
Burt Repine, Jon Halperin  (jon clark)
cm-dmrednose-2212-016.jpg
35/35
Jim Watkins, KC Vafiadis  (jon clark)
The 30th annual “The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk” returned Dec. 3 at Del Mar Beach. Presented by Windermere Homes and Estates, the event featured participants of all ages in reindeer antlers, Santa hats and red noses as they walked and ran to benefit two local charities, The Semper Fi and America’s Fund, and the San Dieguito River Park.

The event also included an after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and picnic-packed goodies provided by the Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. For more information, visit therednoserun.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

