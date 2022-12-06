The Red Nose Run/Walk 2022

The 30th annual “The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk” returned Dec. 3 at Del Mar Beach. Presented by Windermere Homes and Estates, the event featured participants of all ages in reindeer antlers, Santa hats and red noses as they walked and ran to benefit two local charities, The Semper Fi and America’s Fund, and the San Dieguito River Park.

The event also included an after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and picnic-packed goodies provided by the Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. For more information, visit therednoserun.com.

Photos by Jon Clark