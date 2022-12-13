Del Mar Community Connections presents Cookies and Cocoa Holiday Party
1/21
De Mar Community Connections President Bob Gans, Program Director Ashley Simpkins, Kristoffer Kelly, Sarah DeBerry (Robert_McKenzie)
2/21
Ana Zentella, Amanda Allen, Larry and Martha Brooks, Ed Mirsky (Robert_McKenzie)
3/21
Cynthia Gilham, Treasurer Wayne Otchis and Linda Otchis, board member Linda Chisari (Robert_McKenzie)
4/21
Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
5/21
Barbara Ann Paulovich, board member Sheila Sharpe (Robert_McKenzie)
6/21
Entertainers Beatrice & Adam performed Holiday classics (Robert_McKenzie)
7/21
Board member and entertainer Linda Chisari (Robert_McKenzie)
8/21
Carly Michaels, Sangita Bhatia, Vanita Bhatia at the popular cookie table (Robert_McKenzie)
9/21
Board member Judy Schuckit, former Del Mar City Manager Lauraine Brekke-Esparza (Robert_McKenzie)
10/21
11/21
Joanne Sharp, Barbara and John Healy, Arlene Lighthall (Robert_McKenzie)
12/21
Lois Lavender-Lund, Felise Levine, John Goodkind (Robert_McKenzie)
13/21
Carol Mason, Fran Barker, Dan DeNike, Bill Brooks (Robert_McKenzie)
14/21
Board member Marilyn Carpenter, Assistant Program Director Kara Adams (Robert_McKenzie)
15/21
Jenny Meiselman, Phyllis Mirsky (Robert_McKenzie)
16/21
Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Melissa Gans (Robert_McKenzie)
17/21
Entertainers Beatrice & Adam (Robert_McKenzie)
18/21
Don and Kathy Grimm (Robert_McKenzie)
19/21
Barbara Ann Paulovich, board member Sheila Sharpe (Robert_McKenzie)
20/21
Guests enjoyed a sunny afternoon at the Community Center (Robert_McKenzie)
21/21
LeAnn Ritz, Sarah DeBerry (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Community Connections held a Cookies and Cocoa Holiday Party for Del Mar seniors Dec. 9 at the Del Mar Civic Center.
In addition to tasty treats the event included a signing of the book “Attribution” by author Linda Moore, musical performances and more. Del Mar Community Connections is “a volunteer-driven organization providing programs and services that help our maturing residents live safely, vibrantly, and independently in the homes they love,” according to DMCC’s website. Visit www.dmcc.cc
Photos by Robert McKenzie
