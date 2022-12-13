Del Mar Community Connections presents Cookies and Cocoa Holiday Party

Del Mar Community Connections held a Cookies and Cocoa Holiday Party for Del Mar seniors Dec. 9 at the Del Mar Civic Center.

In addition to tasty treats the event included a signing of the book “Attribution” by author Linda Moore, musical performances and more. Del Mar Community Connections is “a volunteer-driven organization providing programs and services that help our maturing residents live safely, vibrantly, and independently in the homes they love,” according to DMCC’s website. Visit www.dmcc.cc

Photos by Robert McKenzie

