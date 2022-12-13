Holiday tree lighting and Santa visit at La Colonia Community Center/Park
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation) at the tree lighting
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center
Monserrat Matias, Isabella Santiago, Chloe Santiago, Lolita Sano, Luce Leyva
Grey Fabionar visits Santa Claus
Eli Salas, Benji Salas, Alma Delfin
Genesis Zepeda, Rebecca Sanchez, Jasmin Benitez
Matteo Rosas with Santa Claus
Cheynette Brian Cassidy
Back row: Brenda and Dulce Ramirez; Front row: Erin and Iker Perez
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center
Iker and Erin Perez visit Santa Claus
Brandon Rosas gets a candy cane from Santa Claus
Leila and Hope Ortega with Santa Claus
The Ortega family has lived in La Colonia de Eden Gardens for over 60 years
Josselyn Calixto, Jane Senteno, Aldo Cantoran
Tara Romanczyk with Bango, Bryan Bartlett, James Walker
Santa Claus visited the La Colonia Park Community Center
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation), Lesa Heebner (SB Mayor), David Zito (SB City Council), Kristi Becker (SB City Council)
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, City Council Member David Zito, City Council Member Kristi Becker, Carolyn Handy
Santa Claus arrives at the La Colonia Park Community Center
Santa Claus arrives at the La Colonia Park Community Center
Santa Claus visited the La Colonia Park Community Center
Jorge Limares, Angelina Lopez
Back row: Inez Perez, Julietta Aguilar; Front row: Christopher Espinosa, Antonia Lang
Aldo Cantoran, Josselyn Calixto
Eva Lasher visits Santa Claus
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation), Lesa Heebner (SB Mayor), David Zito (SB City Council), Kristi Becker (SB City Council) (jon clark)
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation), Lesa Heebner (SB Mayor), David Zito (SB City Council), and Kristi Becker (SB City Council) lead the countdown to the tree lighting (jon clark)
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center (jon clark)
TJ David, Lana David, Chris Lasher, Eva Lasher, Kate Lasher (jon clark)
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center (jon clark)
The City of Solana Beach and La Colonia Community Foundation held a tree lighting and Santa visit event Dec. 10 at the historic La Colonia Park to celebrate the holiday season. The event also included sweets, treats, Mexican hot cocoa and more to go along with all the fun.
Photos by Jon Clark
