Share
Photo Galleries

Holiday tree lighting and Santa visit at La Colonia Community Center/Park

cm-lacolholid-2212-022.jpg
1/33
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation) at the tree lighting 
cm-lacolholid-2212-020.jpg
2/33
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center 
cm-lacolholid-2212-006.jpg
3/33
Monserrat Matias, Isabella Santiago, Chloe Santiago, Lolita Sano, Luce Leyva 
cm-lacolholid-2212-027.jpg
4/33
Grey Fabionar visits Santa Claus 
cm-lacolholid-2212-007.jpg
5/33
Eli Salas, Benji Salas, Alma Delfin 
cm-lacolholid-2212-015.jpg
6/33
Genesis Zepeda, Rebecca Sanchez, Jasmin Benitez 
cm-lacolholid-2212-030.jpg
7/33
Matteo Rosas with Santa Claus 
cm-lacolholid-2212-014.jpg
8/33
Cheynette Brian Cassidy 
cm-lacolholid-2212-011.jpg
9/33
Back row: Brenda and Dulce Ramirez; Front row: Erin and Iker Perez 
cm-lacolholid-2212-023.jpg
10/33
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center 
cm-lacolholid-2212-019.jpg
11/33
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center 
cm-lacolholid-2212-032.jpg
12/33
Iker and Erin Perez visit Santa Claus 
cm-lacolholid-2212-031.jpg
13/33
Brandon Rosas gets a candy cane from Santa Claus 
cm-lacolholid-2212-026.jpg
14/33
Leila and Hope Ortega with Santa Claus 
cm-lacolholid-2212-012.jpg
15/33
The Ortega family has lived in La Colonia de Eden Gardens for over 60 years 
cm-lacolholid-2212-017.jpg
16/33
Josselyn Calixto, Jane Senteno, Aldo Cantoran 
cm-lacolholid-2212-008.jpg
17/33
Tara Romanczyk with Bango, Bryan Bartlett, James Walker 
cm-lacolholid-2212-029.jpg
18/33
Santa Claus visited the La Colonia Park Community Center 
cm-lacolholid-2212-021.jpg
19/33
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation), Lesa Heebner (SB Mayor), David Zito (SB City Council), Kristi Becker (SB City Council) 
cm-lacolholid-2212-018.jpg
20/33
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, City Council Member David Zito, City Council Member Kristi Becker, Carolyn Handy 
cm-lacolholid-2212-024.jpg
21/33
Santa Claus arrives at the La Colonia Park Community Center 
cm-lacolholid-2212-025.jpg
22/33
Santa Claus arrives at the La Colonia Park Community Center 
cm-lacolholid-2212-028.jpg
23/33
Santa Claus visited the La Colonia Park Community Center 
cm-lacolholid-2212-010.jpg
24/33
Back row: Brenda and Dulce Ramirez; Front row: Erin and Iker Perez 
cm-lacolholid-2212-009.jpg
25/33
Jorge Limares, Angelina Lopez 
cm-lacolholid-2212-016.jpg
26/33
Back row: Inez Perez, Julietta Aguilar; Front row: Christopher Espinosa, Antonia Lang 
cm-lacolholid-2212-013.jpg
27/33
Aldo Cantoran, Josselyn Calixto 
cm-lacolholid-2212-033.jpg
28/33
Eva Lasher visits Santa Claus 
cm-lacolholid-2212-004.jpg
29/33
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation), Lesa Heebner (SB Mayor), David Zito (SB City Council), Kristi Becker (SB City Council)  (jon clark)
cm-lacolholid-2212-005.jpg
30/33
Lisa Montes (Pres, La Colonia Community Foundation), Lesa Heebner (SB Mayor), David Zito (SB City Council), and Kristi Becker (SB City Council) lead the countdown to the tree lighting  (jon clark)
cm-lacolholid-2212-002.jpg
31/33
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center  (jon clark)
cm-lacolholid-2212-001.jpg
32/33
TJ David, Lana David, Chris Lasher, Eva Lasher, Kate Lasher  (jon clark)
cm-lacolholid-2212-003.jpg
33/33
Holiday gathering at La Colonia Park Community Center  (jon clark)
Share

The City of Solana Beach and La Colonia Community Foundation held a tree lighting and Santa visit event Dec. 10 at the historic La Colonia Park to celebrate the holiday season. The event also included sweets, treats, Mexican hot cocoa and more to go along with all the fun.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement