Share
Photo Galleries

Solana Beach Historical Society hosts Holiday Luncheon, honors Marion Dodson

cm-sbchistlun-2212-023.jpg
1/23
The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society annual holiday luncheon was held at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club 
cm-sbchistlun-2212-015.jpg
2/23
Michele Stribling, President of the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society, thanks Amanda Dodson for providing musical entertainment at the event  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-021.jpg
3/23
The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society annual holiday luncheon was held at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-020.jpg
4/23
Amanda Dodson provided musical entertainment at the event  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-018.jpg
5/23
Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society annual holiday luncheon  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-011.jpg
6/23
Chris Thomas, Carole Werling  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-001.jpg
7/23
Peter House, Mike Dalton, Dick and Lynn Freeland  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-013.jpg
8/23
Lynn Freeland, Mary Berend  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-012.jpg
9/23
Tom Golich, Michele Stribling, Donna Golich  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-007.jpg
10/23
Carol Childs, Roman and Audra Skripkus  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-022.jpg
11/23
The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society annual holiday luncheon was held at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club 
cm-sbchistlun-2212-009.jpg
12/23
Roman Skripkus, Jan Wier, Carol Childs, Audra Skripkus  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-002.jpg
13/23
Peter House, Mike Dalton, Dick and Lynn Freeland  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-010.jpg
14/23
Hon. Joe Kellejian, Mary Kellejian  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-014.jpg
15/23
Jill MacDonald, Jane Morton  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-017.jpg
16/23
Julie Sarno with Honoree Marion Dodson  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-003.jpg
17/23
Betsy Penberth, Michele Stribling, Jane Morton  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-004.jpg
18/23
Betsy Penberth, Michele Stribling, Jane Morton  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-005.jpg
19/23
Michele Stribling, Katherine Schmiedeberg, Carol Childs  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-008.jpg
20/23
Jan Wier, Rena Monge  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-016.jpg
21/23
Julie Sarno with Honoree Marion Dodson  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-019.jpg
22/23
Julie Sarno, Holly Smith Jones (event chairman), Marion Dodson (Distinguished Citizen Awardee), Carole Werling  (jon clark)
cm-sbchistlun-2212-006.jpg
23/23
John Van Cleef, Sharon Omahen, Debbie King, Morgan Day  (jon clark)
Share

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society held its annual Holiday Luncheon Dec. 9 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach.

At the event the SB Historical Society honored former City Council member and Mayor of Solana Beach Marion Dodson with the Distinguished Citizen Award.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement