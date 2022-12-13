Solana Beach Historical Society hosts Holiday Luncheon, honors Marion Dodson
The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society annual holiday luncheon was held at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club
Michele Stribling, President of the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society, thanks Amanda Dodson for providing musical entertainment at the event (jon clark)
Amanda Dodson provided musical entertainment at the event (jon clark)
Chris Thomas, Carole Werling (jon clark)
Peter House, Mike Dalton, Dick and Lynn Freeland (jon clark)
Lynn Freeland, Mary Berend (jon clark)
Tom Golich, Michele Stribling, Donna Golich (jon clark)
Carol Childs, Roman and Audra Skripkus (jon clark)
Roman Skripkus, Jan Wier, Carol Childs, Audra Skripkus (jon clark)
Hon. Joe Kellejian, Mary Kellejian (jon clark)
Jill MacDonald, Jane Morton (jon clark)
Julie Sarno with Honoree Marion Dodson (jon clark)
Betsy Penberth, Michele Stribling, Jane Morton (jon clark)
Michele Stribling, Katherine Schmiedeberg, Carol Childs (jon clark)
Jan Wier, Rena Monge (jon clark)
Julie Sarno, Holly Smith Jones (event chairman), Marion Dodson (Distinguished Citizen Awardee), Carole Werling (jon clark)
John Van Cleef, Sharon Omahen, Debbie King, Morgan Day (jon clark)
The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society held its annual Holiday Luncheon Dec. 9 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach.
At the event the SB Historical Society honored former City Council member and Mayor of Solana Beach Marion Dodson with the Distinguished Citizen Award.
Photos by Jon Clark
