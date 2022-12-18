Photo Galleries

Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade held in Solana Beach

Solana Beach Lifeguards Joe Pennell, Evan Mason, Richie O'Reilly, Danny Oliver, and Firefighter Charles Mead 
Lori Borowski and Jane Morton visit Santa at the fire house 
Santa and his helper Elf (Park Director Kirk Wenger) 
The Hyatt-Nelson family visits Santa at the Solana Beach Fire House 
Santa poses with Solana Beach Firefighters Ryan Pester, Joe Masnica, and Zach Toth 
The Hyatt-Nelson family visits Santa at the Solana Beach Fire House 
Santa poses with Solana Beach Firefighters Ryan Pester, Joe Masnica, and Zach Toth 
Rowan talks to Santa at the fire house 
Solana Beach Lifeguards Joe Pennell, Evan Mason, Richie O'Reilly, Danny Oliver, and Firefighter Charles Mead  (jon clark)
Dorothy, Anna Lee, and Charlie watch Santa come up Rios Avenue  (jon clark)
Charlie and Kelly Gage wait for Santa on Rios Avenue  (jon clark)
Charlie and Kelly Gage wait for Santa on Rios Avenue  (jon clark)
Santa rides down Rios Avenue in Solana Beach  (jon clark)
Santa waves to the Solana Beach neighbors on Rios Avenue  (jon clark)
Dorothy, Anna Lee, and Charlie watch Santa come up Rios Avenue  (jon clark)
Santa in his sleigh at the Solana Beach Fire House on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (jon clark)
Dorothy, Anna Lee, and Jacqueline Weeman wait for Santa on Rios Avenue  (jon clark)
Santa in his sleigh at the Solana Beach Fire House on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (jon clark)
Solana Beach neighbors on Granados Avenue wait for Santa to come up the street  (jon clark)
Christy Long with Charlie, Ryan, and Katie Norman wait for Santa on Rios Avenue  (jon clark)
Back by popular demand, the city of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission hosted Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade Dec. 16. Santa rode along with fire, sheriff’s and Marine safety personnel. The sleigh ride started and ended at the Solana Beach Fire Station.

Photos by Jon Clark

