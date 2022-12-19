Photo Galleries

Earl Warren Middle School hosts Winter Arts Festival

cm-ewwinterfes-2212-003.jpg
1/25
Justine Polkinghorne, Sunday Wakeham, Miles Wakeham, Chris Wakeham, Eloise Wakeham 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-016.jpg
2/25
Sydney Motschall, Georgina Mueller, Ionie Motschall with her mask “Day and Night” 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-019.jpg
3/25
Drama students Reyna Thompson, Eamon Hinton, Presley Chasson, Hank Dixon, and Ashleigh Hallohan 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-012.jpg
4/25
Jesus and Isabella Peraza 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-021.jpg
5/25
Drama students Ollie Chontos, Jade Strange, Katia Petroski, Eva Petroski 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-007.jpg
6/25
Lars Cheowanich with his artwork “Classic Town” 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-017.jpg
7/25
Ari Vega, Samantha Feinberg with her “Peacock” mask 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-025.jpg
8/25
The Earl Warren Concert Band under the direction of Charles Mekealian 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-024.jpg
9/25
Assistant Principal Erica Williams and Principal Reno Medina welcome parents and friends to the Earl Warren Middle School Winter Arts Festival 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-006.jpg
10/25
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-009.jpg
11/25
Gia and Stella Philips, Carlos and Jenn Cervantes 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-011.jpg
12/25
Amy, Dave, and Tanner Dale; Barry and Mary Walker 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-018.jpg
13/25
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-004.jpg
14/25
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-010.jpg
15/25
Lucy and Julie Crosby, Ashley and Ava Tapp 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-013.jpg
16/25
Isabella Peraza with her “Catflower” mask 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-008.jpg
17/25
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-005.jpg
18/25
Charlie, Hollie, and Lars Cheowanich 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-015.jpg
19/25
Sophia Swain with her mask “A Creature in the Woods” 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-001.jpg
20/25
Band director Charles Mekealian introduces the Earl Warren Concert Band  (jon clark)
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-002.jpg
21/25
The Earl Warren Concert Band under the direction of Charles Mekealian  (jon clark)
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-023.jpg
22/25
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-026.jpg
23/25
The Earl Warren Concert Band under the direction of Charles Mekealian 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-022.jpg
24/25
Director Charles Mekealian with the Earl Warren Concert Band: Claire Carter, Charli Thompson, Sophie Galione, Lina Bittar, Babs Menon, Sofia Park Hill, Camden Huh, Logan Martinez 
cm-ewwinterfes-2212-014.jpg
25/25
Earl Warren Middle School held its Winter Arts Festival on Dec. 15. The event featured art on display from digital art, studio art, and video/film students, as well as performances by concert band and drama students.

Photos by Jon Clark

