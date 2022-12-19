Earl Warren Middle School hosts Winter Arts Festival
1/25
Justine Polkinghorne, Sunday Wakeham, Miles Wakeham, Chris Wakeham, Eloise Wakeham
2/25
Sydney Motschall, Georgina Mueller, Ionie Motschall with her mask “Day and Night”
3/25
Drama students Reyna Thompson, Eamon Hinton, Presley Chasson, Hank Dixon, and Ashleigh Hallohan
4/25
Jesus and Isabella Peraza
5/25
Drama students Ollie Chontos, Jade Strange, Katia Petroski, Eva Petroski
6/25
Lars Cheowanich with his artwork “Classic Town”
7/25
Ari Vega, Samantha Feinberg with her “Peacock” mask
8/25
The Earl Warren Concert Band under the direction of Charles Mekealian
9/25
Assistant Principal Erica Williams and Principal Reno Medina welcome parents and friends to the Earl Warren Middle School Winter Arts Festival
10/25
Lars Cheowanich with his artwork “Classic Town”
11/25
Gia and Stella Philips, Carlos and Jenn Cervantes
12/25
Amy, Dave, and Tanner Dale; Barry and Mary Walker
13/25
Ari Vega, Samantha Feinberg with her “Peacock” mask
14/25
Justine Polkinghorne, Sunday Wakeham, Miles Wakeham, Chris Wakeham, Eloise Wakeham
15/25
Lucy and Julie Crosby, Ashley and Ava Tapp
16/25
Isabella Peraza with her “Catflower” mask
17/25
Gia and Stella Philips, Carlos and Jenn Cervantes
18/25
Charlie, Hollie, and Lars Cheowanich
19/25
Sophia Swain with her mask “A Creature in the Woods”
20/25
Band director Charles Mekealian introduces the Earl Warren Concert Band (jon clark)
21/25
The Earl Warren Concert Band under the direction of Charles Mekealian (jon clark)
22/25
Assistant Principal Erica Williams and Principal Reno Medina welcome parents and friends to the Earl Warren Middle School Winter Arts Festival
23/25
The Earl Warren Concert Band under the direction of Charles Mekealian
24/25
Director Charles Mekealian with the Earl Warren Concert Band: Claire Carter, Charli Thompson, Sophie Galione, Lina Bittar, Babs Menon, Sofia Park Hill, Camden Huh, Logan Martinez
25/25
Isabella Peraza with her “Catflower” mask
Share
Earl Warren Middle School held its Winter Arts Festival on Dec. 15. The event featured art on display from digital art, studio art, and video/film students, as well as performances by concert band and drama students.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.