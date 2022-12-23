Photo Galleries

Del Mar Highlands Town Center lights the Menorah

Rabbi David Kornberg at the Hanukkah Menorah Lighting in Carmel Valley  (jon clark)
Rabbi David Kornberg at the Hanukkah event in Carmel Valley 
Excited children at the Hanukkah Menorah Lighting in Carmel Valley 
Gad and Daphna Zeilingold  (jon clark)
Ephron Rosenzweig, Rabbi David Kornberg  (jon clark)
Ali Lansing with Rabbi David Kornberg  (jon clark)
Ryan, Rebecca, and Adam Monarch  (jon clark)
Michael Kolman, Elyssa Rosenberg, Aaron Iancovici  (jon clark)
Ephron Rosenzweig leads the singing  (jon clark)
Hedy Dalin, Basya Kaufman, Bella Kaufman, Nancy Neigus  (jon clark)
Gady, Liam, Maya and Gillian Hoffman  (jon clark)
Erin Mays, Joyce Jacobs  (jon clark)
Claire Gelfman, Gillian Hoffman  (jon clark)
Gerald Hirsh, Tina Kholos, Freda Hirsh  (jon clark)
Luna, Ezra, Patty, and Miguel Beer  (jon clark)
David Bramzon, Dafna Avraham, Debbie Kornberg, Elliott Nahmias  (jon clark)
The Del Mar Highlands Town Center hosted a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on Dec. 22. Congregation Beth Am brought the community together at the upper plaza near Cinépolis for the symbolic lighting of the holiday season, while music played.

Photos by Jon Clark

