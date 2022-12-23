‘Winter 2022 Cookie Decorating’ event
1/24
The George family (jon clark)
2/24
The Conlin family (jon clark)
3/24
The Kretchmar, Thornton, and Bernal families came to decorate cookies (jon clark)
4/24
The Seaberry family (jon clark)
5/24
John, Jooha, and Billy (jon clark)
6/24
Alma and Olga (jon clark)
7/24
SD Parks and Recreation Area Manager Angel Castro with Tyler and Tinsley Canales (jon clark)
8/24
The Rawi family (jon clark)
9/24
The Xu family (jon clark)
10/24
The Rawi family (jon clark)
11/24
The Mai family (jon clark)
12/24
Jen and Kamran (jon clark)
13/24
The Choi family (jon clark)
14/24
The George family (jon clark)
15/24
The Kulkarni and Blankinship families (jon clark)
16/24
The Choi family (jon clark)
17/24
Molly Yu and Mei Yu (jon clark)
18/24
Kaiden and Renae Raos (jon clark)
19/24
The George family (jon clark)
20/24
The Mai family (jon clark)
21/24
SD Parks and Recreation Area Manager Angel Castro with Tyler and Tinsley Canales (jon clark)
22/24
Jessica Bazick, Jennifer Mai (jon clark)
23/24
The Seaberry family (jon clark)
24/24
The Ram family (jon clark)
Share
A “Winter 2022 Cookie Decorating” event was held by the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department Dec. 23 at Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Center in Carmel Valley. Participants had the opportunity to decorate some cookie treats to celebrate the season.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.