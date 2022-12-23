Photo Galleries

‘Winter 2022 Cookie Decorating’ event

cm-cookiesrc-2212-003.jpg
1/24
The George family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-010.jpg
2/24
The Conlin family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-020.jpg
3/24
The Kretchmar, Thornton, and Bernal families came to decorate cookies  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-007.jpg
4/24
The Seaberry family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-021.jpg
5/24
John, Jooha, and Billy  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-022.jpg
6/24
Alma and Olga  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-024.jpg
7/24
SD Parks and Recreation Area Manager Angel Castro with Tyler and Tinsley Canales  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-016.jpg
8/24
The Rawi family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-019.jpg
9/24
The Xu family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-004.jpg
10/24
The Rawi family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-014.jpg
11/24
The Mai family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-005.jpg
12/24
Jen and Kamran  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-009.jpg
13/24
The Choi family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-001.jpg
14/24
The George family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-017.jpg
15/24
The Kulkarni and Blankinship families  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-008.jpg
16/24
The Choi family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-011.jpg
17/24
Molly Yu and Mei Yu  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-018.jpg
18/24
Kaiden and Renae Raos  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-002.jpg
19/24
The George family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-015.jpg
20/24
The Mai family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-025.jpg
21/24
SD Parks and Recreation Area Manager Angel Castro with Tyler and Tinsley Canales  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-013.jpg
22/24
Jessica Bazick, Jennifer Mai  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-006.jpg
23/24
The Seaberry family  (jon clark)
cm-cookiesrc-2212-012.jpg
24/24
The Ram family  (jon clark)
Share

A “Winter 2022 Cookie Decorating” event was held by the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department Dec. 23 at Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Center in Carmel Valley. Participants had the opportunity to decorate some cookie treats to celebrate the season.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement