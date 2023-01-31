Photo Galleries

Solana Beach School District presents: “Sharing Our Gifts,” student Artist Exhibition.

cm-solvsar-2301-029.jpg
1/34
Junhwi Kwon (3rd grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-001.jpg
2/34
Sabrina Lee (Associate Superintendent), Sam Briseno (Communications Specialist), Kimberly Musella (Teaching and Learning Project Specialist), Jojo Barroga (Teaching and Learning Project Specialist)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-034.jpg
3/34
Students created images on the themes “Thinking Interdependently” and “Learning Endlessly” 
cm-solvsar-2301-022.jpg
4/34
Yina Liu (6th grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-017.jpg
5/34
Sabrina Lee (Associate Superintendent), Ali Mirzahossein (Teaching Aide, Special Education), Katie Zimmer (Principal, Solana Vista)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-015.jpg
6/34
John Leland (Assistant Superintendent for Operations), Kimberly Musella (Teaching and Learning Project Specialist), Angela Tremble (Principal, Carmel Creek)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-033.jpg
7/34
Carey Bartlow (Principal, Solana Ranch), Nora Guseman (5th grade teacher, Solana Ranch)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-028.jpg
8/34
Junseo Kwon (6th grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-013.jpg
9/34
Students created images on the theme “Living Adventurously”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-002.jpg
10/34
Students created images on the theme “Leading Boldly”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-030.jpg
11/34
Junhwi Kwon (3rd grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-026.jpg
12/34
Summer Wu (2nd grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-024.jpg
13/34
Olivia Gordon (6th grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-004.jpg
14/34
Ava Lo shares her drawing about Leading Boldly  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-018.jpg
15/34
Sarah Whelihan, Ava Lo, Christyn Lo  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-020.jpg
16/34
Nora Guseman (5th grade teacher, Solana Ranch), Matt Frumovitz (Principal, Solana Santa Fe), Carey Bartlow (Principal, Solana Ranch)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-031.jpg
17/34
Alex Gelberg, Sofya Gistoriya, Belle Gelberg, Sofia Litmanovich, Ana Gelberg, Kimberly Musella  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-007.jpg
18/34
Students created images on the theme “Living Adventurously”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-014.jpg
19/34
Students created images on the theme “Living Adventurously”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-025.jpg
20/34
Olivia Gordon (6th grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-008.jpg
21/34
Students created images on the themes “Living Adventurously,” “Leading Boldly,” and “Acting Resourcefully”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-011.jpg
22/34
Students created images on the theme “Thinking Interdependently”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-010.jpg
23/34
Students created images on the theme “Thinking Interdependently”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-009.jpg
24/34
Students created images on the theme “Learning Endlessly”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-006.jpg
25/34
Students created images on the theme “Living Adventurously”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-019.jpg
26/34
Nora Guseman (5th grade teacher, Solana Ranch), Matt Frumovitz (Principal, Solana Santa Fe), Carey Bartlow (Principal, Solana Ranch)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-012.jpg
27/34
Students created images on the theme “Practicing Civic Mindedness”  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-021.jpg
28/34
Liam Gelberg (5th grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-032.jpg
29/34
Amara Hean (6th grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-016.jpg
30/34
Sabrina Lee (Associate Superintendent), Ali Mirzahossein (Teaching Aide, Special Education), Katie Zimmer (Principal, Solana Vista)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-027.jpg
31/34
Stella Wu (Kindergarten)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-003.jpg
32/34
Rico Nitta shares her drawing about Learning Endlessly  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-023.jpg
33/34
Yina Liu (6th grade)  (jon clark)
cm-solvsar-2301-005.jpg
34/34
Students created images on the theme “Acting Resourcefully”  (jon clark)
The Solana Beach School District held a student artist exhibition titled “Sharing Our Gifts,” on Jan. 19 at the Solana Vista School Theater. The event showcased kindergarten-6th grade student art work that illustrated the District’s six Student Promotion Profile Descriptors: Acting Resourcefully, Practicing Civic Mindedness, Thinking Interdependently, Living Adventurously, Learning Endlessly and Leading Boldly. The Student Promotion Profile Descriptors emerged following the work to reimagine the District’s mission and vision. Utilizing student focus groups to gather student voice, all district staff aims to prepare students with skills for college, career, and life.

Photos by Jon Clark

