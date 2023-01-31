Solana Beach School District presents: “Sharing Our Gifts,” student Artist Exhibition.

The Solana Beach School District held a student artist exhibition titled “Sharing Our Gifts,” on Jan. 19 at the Solana Vista School Theater. The event showcased kindergarten-6th grade student art work that illustrated the District’s six Student Promotion Profile Descriptors: Acting Resourcefully, Practicing Civic Mindedness, Thinking Interdependently, Living Adventurously, Learning Endlessly and Leading Boldly. The Student Promotion Profile Descriptors emerged following the work to reimagine the District’s mission and vision. Utilizing student focus groups to gather student voice, all district staff aims to prepare students with skills for college, career, and life.

Photos by Jon Clark