Photo gallery: A look back at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open
Eventual winner Max Homa (right) and his caddie walk down the fairway of the 16th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 28. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Sam Ryder watches his tee shot on the fourth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
Golfers gather at the picturesque third hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Tony Finau tosses his club on the green of the second hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Sungjae Im reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Jon Rahm hits from the rough on the fourth hole of the Farmers Insurance Open final round at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans watch the last day of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 28. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Golfers line up their putts on the 15th hole Jan. 28 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Collin Morikawa watches his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Sahith Theegala smiles while playing the 18th hole in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 27. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Brent Grant emotes on the 18th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Sam Stevens tees off on the second hole of the Farmers Insurance Open third round Jan. 27. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Tano Goya (right) and his caddie sport matching shirts during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Brendan Steele hits from the bunker on the sixth hole during the third round in the Farmers Insurance Open. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Keegan Bradley (left) reacts after putting on the 13th hole of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Jason Day plays the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
A woman holds onto her hat during winds that gusted to 30 mph in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 26. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Justin Thomas chips in on the 11th hole on the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Kyle Westmoreland seems happy to get the Farmers Insurance Open underway during the first round Jan. 25. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Last year’s Farmers Insurance Open champion, Luke List, tees off during the first round of the 2023 Farmers at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Rickie Fowler takes his first shot of the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 25. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Xander Schauffele flashes a smile before playing in the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
The Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla’s annual stop on professional golf’s PGA Tour, returned to Torrey Pines Golf Course Jan. 25-28, culminating in Max Homa’s come-from-behind victory.
Southern California native begins the last round five strokes off the lead at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla but rallies for a two-stroke victory in his sixth PGA Tour win.
Here’s a photo retrospective from throughout the tournament.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
