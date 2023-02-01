Photo Galleries

Photo gallery: A look back at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-044.jpg
1/22
Eventual winner Max Homa (right) and his caddie walk down the fairway of the 16th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 28.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Farmers Insurance Open Golf
2/22
Sam Ryder watches his tee shot on the fourth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.  (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
1245731-sd-sp-farmers-0128-018.jpg
3/22
Golfers gather at the picturesque third hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-057.jpg
4/22
Tony Finau tosses his club on the green of the second hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-062.jpg
5/22
Sungjae Im reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-059.jpg
6/22
Jon Rahm hits from the rough on the fourth hole of the Farmers Insurance Open final round at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-046.jpg
7/22
Fans watch the last day of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 28.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-041.jpg
8/22
Golfers line up their putts on the 15th hole Jan. 28 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-038.jpg
9/22
Collin Morikawa watches his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245731-sd-sp-farmers-0128-042.jpg
10/22
Sahith Theegala smiles while playing the 18th hole in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 27.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245731-sd-sp-farmers-0128-041.jpg
11/22
Brent Grant emotes on the 18th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245731-sd-sp-farmers-0128-026.jpg
12/22
Sam Stevens tees off on the second hole of the Farmers Insurance Open third round Jan. 27.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245731-sd-sp-farmers-0128-007.jpg
13/22
Tano Goya (right) and his caddie sport matching shirts during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245731-sd-sp-farmers-0128-008.jpg
14/22
Brendan Steele hits from the bunker on the sixth hole during the third round in the Farmers Insurance Open.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245733-sd-sp-0129-farmers-033.jpg
15/22
Keegan Bradley (left) reacts after putting on the 13th hole of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245731-sd-sp-farmers-0128-003.jpg
16/22
Jason Day plays the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1247692-sd-sp-farmers-0127-021.jpg
17/22
A woman holds onto her hat during winds that gusted to 30 mph in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 26.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1247692-sd-sp-farmers-0127-002.jpg
18/22
Justin Thomas chips in on the 11th hole on the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245720-sd-sp-farmers-0126-023.jpg
19/22
Kyle Westmoreland seems happy to get the Farmers Insurance Open underway during the first round Jan. 25.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245720-sd-sp-farmers-0126-021.jpg
20/22
Last year’s Farmers Insurance Open champion, Luke List, tees off during the first round of the 2023 Farmers at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245720-sd-sp-farmers-0126-007.jpg
21/22
Rickie Fowler takes his first shot of the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 25.  (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
1245718-sd-sp-farmers-0125-012.jpg
22/22
Xander Schauffele flashes a smile before playing in the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla.  (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
La Jolla Light
Share

The Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla’s annual stop on professional golf’s PGA Tour, returned to Torrey Pines Golf Course Jan. 25-28, culminating in Max Homa’s come-from-behind victory.

La Jolla, CA - January 28: Max Homa acknowledges the crowd after putting on the green of the 18th hole during the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in La Jolla, CA. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

News

Final-round drama ends with Max Homa’s victory at Farmers Insurance Open

Southern California native begins the last round five strokes off the lead at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla but rallies for a two-stroke victory in his sixth PGA Tour win.

Here’s a photo retrospective from throughout the tournament.

— La Jolla Light staff

Photo GalleriesSports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement