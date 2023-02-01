Photo Galleries

Teen Volunteers in Action SD3 hosts parent meeting

Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 held its parent meeting Jan. 25 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a speaker from Outpost Camps and representatives from the Autism Tree Project Foundation.

Teen Volunteers in Action is an organization of young men (7th-12th grade) who, together with their families, participate in structured programs of volunteerism, philanthropy, and personal development.

For more information, visit www.tvia.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

