Del Mar Community Connections hosts Chocolate and Champagne Community Celebration

cm-dmcc021023-17.jpg
1/18
John Goodkind, Past DMCC President Felise Levine, Lynn Gaylord, Dwight Worden, Carly Michaels, board member Sheila Sharpe, Joanne Sharp, with their friends Annie, Nikki, Bailey, and Gladys  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-13.jpg
2/18
Matt Rubel representing Senator Catherine Blakespear, DMCC Program Director Ashley Simpkins, DMCC President Bob Gans  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-12.jpg
3/18
cm-dmcc021023-05.jpg
4/18
Teri Lawton, Virginia Frankum  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-10.jpg
5/18
Sheila Hudson, Shannon Glover  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-14.jpg
6/18
Fran Friesen, HHSA Community Health Worker Liason Beatrice Lomer, Chris Miller, Donna Shaw  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-03.jpg
7/18
Sally Taylor, DMCC Secretary Tema Halpern, Jenny Meiselman, ElderHelp Director SD North Sarah Benson  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-18.jpg
8/18
DMCC events give friends a chance to catch up  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-09.jpg
9/18
DMCC President Bob Gans, Ed Mirsky, Larry Brooks  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-02.jpg
10/18
cm-dmcc021023-01.jpg
11/18
Nancy Murray, Debbie Ershler, Fran Barker  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-16.jpg
12/18
June Gottleib, Donna Shaw, ‘Moving with Michael’ volunteer physical therapist Michael Leiderman, Margot Dunn, Charlotte Gumbrell. Seated are David Ralph, Joan Dittmer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-15.jpg
13/18
Sally Pollack had her blood pressure checked by Point Loma Nazarene student nurse Kayla Andalis  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-07.jpg
14/18
HHSA Community Health staff provided information to guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-04.jpg
15/18
Volunteer of the Year Phyllis Mirsky, Francisco Ortiz, Lisa A. Tam, Arlene Lighthall  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-06.jpg
16/18
Board member Al Sweedler, Alan Marchand, Bud and Mary Ann Emerson, Andrea Delgadillo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-08.jpg
17/18
HHSA Community Health staff provided information to guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmcc021023-11.jpg
18/18
Chiuyee Ho with Minne, Marianne Liu  (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) held a Chocolate and Champagne Community Celebration Feb. 10 at its headquarters in the Del Mar Community Building. The open house-style event was for participants, donors, volunteers, and community partners to meet and mingle and learn more about DMCC.

As DMCC is now a San Diego County LiveWell partner organization, the event also had county staff and volunteers on hand to do blood pressure screenings and distribute information about heart health.

DMCC is a volunteer-driven organization providing programs and services that help the community’s maturing residents “live safely, vibrantly, and independently in the homes they love.” For more information, visit www.dmcc.cc.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

