Del Mar Community Connections hosts Chocolate and Champagne Community Celebration

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) held a Chocolate and Champagne Community Celebration Feb. 10 at its headquarters in the Del Mar Community Building. The open house-style event was for participants, donors, volunteers, and community partners to meet and mingle and learn more about DMCC.

As DMCC is now a San Diego County LiveWell partner organization, the event also had county staff and volunteers on hand to do blood pressure screenings and distribute information about heart health.

DMCC is a volunteer-driven organization providing programs and services that help the community’s maturing residents “live safely, vibrantly, and independently in the homes they love.” For more information, visit www.dmcc.cc.

Photos by Rob McKenzie