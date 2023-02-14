Photo Galleries

Pacific Sky International Night

Pacific Sky School Principal Alison Fieberg poses with a group of students at the International Night event  (jon clark)
Makoto, Jing Yu, Shan Shan, Xiao Yu, Ling, and Li at the China food table  (jon clark)
Shan Shan Yang and Jing Yu Jinju Sun at the China booth  (jon clark)
Saadia Paul, Tahir Khan, and Sonia Khan at the Pakistan booth  (jon clark)
Jisha Joshua and John Alex at the India booth  (jon clark)
Audrey Fieberg serves pizza  (jon clark)
Ling and Li at the China food table  (jon clark)
Ying Tong Mu and Qiu Hua Wu practice Chinese Kung Fu  (jon clark)
Ritu Singla, Jules Lee  (jon clark)
Qiu Hua Wu demonstrates Chinese Kung Fu  (jon clark)
PTO volunteers Katya Zamora, Shweta Sharma (International event chairman), and Ria Mistry  (jon clark)
Danielle and Lynn at the Italy food table  (jon clark)
Andrea and Jarrett at the Sweden food table  (jon clark)
Theresa, Sera, and EJ at the Philippines and South Korea food table  (jon clark)
Sumi, Jenu, and Shailja at the Sri Lanka and India food table  (jon clark)
Nari Walsh at the Laos booth  (jon clark)
Lynn and Jarrett at the Italy and Sweden food table  (jon clark)
Ying Tong Mu demonstrates Chinese Kung Fu  (jon clark)
Katie and Poppy Wilson at the Ireland booth  (jon clark)
Kevin Bokelman at the Sweden booth  (jon clark)
Jocelyne and Daniel at the Chile food table  (jon clark)
PTO volunteers Katya Zamora and Shweta Sharma (International event chairman)  (jon clark)
The Cheltsov family  (jon clark)
Pacific Sky School Principal Alison Fieberg with Daniel, Clara, and Leon Jung  (jon clark)
Susie Drago at the Italy booth  (jon clark)
Pacific Sky School Principal Alison Fieberg poses with a group of students at the International Night event  (jon clark)
Hany at the Palestinian food table  (jon clark)
Ram and Riya enjoy the event  (jon clark)
Emilie Abalos at the Philippines booth  (jon clark)
Revah and Vaanushan Navamshan at the Sri Lanka booth  (jon clark)
Pacific Sky School PTO President Matthew Cheng  (jon clark)
Andrea Cunningham and Kevin Bokelman at the Sweden booth  (jon clark)
Nora Barakat at the Palestine booth  (jon clark)
Pacific Sky School students and families in Carmel Valley celebrated a variety of cultures at the school’s International Night held Feb. 10. The event included artwork, performances, food, crafts, demonstrations and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

