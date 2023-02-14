Ribbon-cutting event in Del Mar celebrates Barry Estates office opening

The Del Mar Village Association hosted an official ribbon-cutting event Feb. 8 to celebrate the new office opened by Barry Estates in Del Mar at 1401 Camino Del Mar, Suite 101.

“Barry Estates is proud to have opened a new office in Del Mar to better serve its clients in the luxury coastal communities. Barry Estates consistently has been a top brokerage in the luxury markets of San Diego with over $1 billion in sales in 2021 and $950 million in sales in 2022. The company prides itself on its unique connection to the communities it serves, its talented agents, and its family ownership.” --Barry Estates

Photos by Jon Clark