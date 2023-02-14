Photo Galleries

Ribbon-cutting event in Del Mar celebrates Barry Estates office opening

cm-barryest-2302-016.jpg
1/21
Sean and Jason Barry cut the ribbon to their new office space  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-013.jpg
2/21
Ann Stowe, Marzena Poniatowska  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-021.jpg
3/21
Jason and Sean Barry 
cm-barryest-2302-019.jpg
4/21
Jason and Sean Barry 
cm-barryest-2302-020.jpg
5/21
Jason and Sean Barry 
cm-barryest-2302-022.jpg
6/21
Ann Stowe, Marzena Poniatowska 
cm-barryest-2302-002.jpg
7/21
Rannie Greer, Carson Bishov, Kristin Fitzpatrick  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-009.jpg
8/21
Catherine McBee, Beth Davidson  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-003.jpg
9/21
Rannie Greer, Carson Bishov, Kristin Fitzpatrick  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-004.jpg
10/21
Kendra Gibilisco, Nicole Anderson  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-011.jpg
11/21
Jason and Sean Barry  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-006.jpg
12/21
Susie Mikolajewski, Jason Barry, Laurie Jabbar  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-018.jpg
13/21
Sean and Jason Barry hold a certificate of recognition presented by a representative from State Assembly member Tasha Boerner Horvath  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-015.jpg
14/21
Tanner Prenovost and Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-015.jpg
15/21
Tanner Prenovost and Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-010.jpg
16/21
Carolyn Weatherford, Laurie Jabbar, Nicole Anderson  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-001.jpg
17/21
Isaac Wright, Sean Barry  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-017.jpg
18/21
Sean and Jason Barry cut the ribbon to their new office space  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-008.jpg
19/21
Allison Naui, Alan Ladan  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-014.jpg
20/21
KC Vafiadis, Jennifer McClellan  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-007.jpg
21/21
Susie Mikolajewski, Jason Barry, Laurie Jabbar  (jon clark)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share

The Del Mar Village Association hosted an official ribbon-cutting event Feb. 8 to celebrate the new office opened by Barry Estates in Del Mar at 1401 Camino Del Mar, Suite 101.

“Barry Estates is proud to have opened a new office in Del Mar to better serve its clients in the luxury coastal communities. Barry Estates consistently has been a top brokerage in the luxury markets of San Diego with over $1 billion in sales in 2021 and $950 million in sales in 2022. The company prides itself on its unique connection to the communities it serves, its talented agents, and its family ownership.” --Barry Estates

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement