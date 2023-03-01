American Heart Association holds ‘Go Red for Women Luncheon’

The American Heart Association held its Go Red for Women Luncheon, “STEM Goes Red,” at the US Grant Hotel Feb. 24. The event included a luncheon, health expo, program, and survivor fashion show. The American Heart Association’s “signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally,” according to its website. Visit www.goredforwomen.org for more information.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas