American Heart Association holds ‘Go Red for Women Luncheon’

cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0334.jpg
1/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0039.jpg
2/36
AHA board members: Linda Niggli, Dr. Robert Stein, Debbie Day, Ramon Hernandez  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0355.jpg
3/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0035.jpg
4/36
Bodie Campagna, Debbie Turner, Daran Grimm, Cheryl Mitchell  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0051.jpg
5/36
Amir Moftakhar, Dana Golan, Caroline Winn, Michael Niggli  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0303.jpg
6/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0005.jpg
7/36
Alexa Tralla, (Women of Impact nominee), David Zumaya (AHA board member), Linda Niggli (AHA Circle of Red chair; AHA board member), Andrea Nicolas (AHA Circle of Red member)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0024.jpg
8/36
Beth Bowman, Joyce Gattas, Vicki Zeiger, Nancy Spector  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0060.jpg
9/36
Ilisa Juried (event passion speaker), Juli Moran (event chair), Heather Myers (event emcee, from CBS 8)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0322.jpg
10/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0087.jpg
11/36
Judy Corrente, Jessica Brown, Barbara Merkley, Tina Howe, Cristina Bondoc, Deborah Moore, Debra Rosen  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0016.jpg
12/36
Shannon MacAdam, Shana Contreiras, Esther Ahn  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0078.jpg
13/36
Robin Nordhoff, Jeanne Jones, Reena Horowitz  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0361.jpg
14/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0298.jpg
15/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0203.jpg
16/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0140.jpg
17/36
Mary Bradstreet, Rodger Dougherty, Mary Jo Rice, Laurie McGrath  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0065.jpg
18/36
Cindy Goodman, Bill Lopez, Jessica Wheeler, Bonnie Hayden  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0327.jpg
19/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0313.jpg
20/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0209.jpg
21/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0294.jpg
22/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0213.jpg
23/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0166.jpg
24/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0232.jpg
25/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0124.jpg
26/36
Quyen Daohaddock, Bethany De Stefano, Cathy Gonzales, Cath Bovenizer, Melody Stutzman  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0098.jpg
27/36
Shannon MacAdam, Carrie Vilaplana, Nicole Hammons, Jessica Kelley, Diana Yakshimamedova  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0115.jpg
28/36
Lori DeMaria, “Ticker,” Hema Lall  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0101.jpg
29/36
Mollie Pramenko, Brooke Cunningham, Jill Mullen, Brie Hawkins, Megan Lieberman, Samantha Hartung (the ladies in black are SDSU cheerleaders)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0243.jpg
30/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0173.jpg
31/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0297.jpg
32/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0184.jpg
33/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0152.jpg
34/36
Joyce Gattas, Sandy Redman, Karin Winner, Debbie Turner  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0224.jpg
35/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-gored2023-vpa-0179.jpg
36/36
Survivor Fashion Show models on the runway  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
The American Heart Association held its Go Red for Women Luncheon, “STEM Goes Red,” at the US Grant Hotel Feb. 24. The event included a luncheon, health expo, program, and survivor fashion show. The American Heart Association’s “signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally,” according to its website. Visit www.goredforwomen.org for more information.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

