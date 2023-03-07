Photo Galleries

Solana Beach Little League Opening Day

cm-solanal-2302-025.jpg
1/50
The Pirates enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-027.jpg
2/50
The Reds enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-023.jpg
3/50
The Cubs enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-037.jpg
4/50
Bennet Krems throws out the ceremonial first pitch of the season 
cm-solanal-2302-042.jpg
5/50
A Padre pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-042.jpg
6/50
A Padre pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-020.jpg
7/50
The Rockies enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-028.jpg
8/50
The Athletics enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-021.jpg
9/50
The Diamondbacks enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-032.jpg
10/50
The White Sox enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-033.jpg
11/50
The Dodgers enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-035.jpg
12/50
Solana Beach Little League opening day 2023 
cm-solanal-2302-030.jpg
13/50
The Pirates enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-037.jpg
14/50
Bennet Krems throws out the ceremonial first pitch of the season 
cm-solanal-2302-024.jpg
15/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day 
cm-solanal-2302-036.jpg
16/50
SBLL board member Jai Shah expresses thanks to the sponsors 
cm-solanal-2302-040.jpg
17/50
Jack Goryl throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-034.jpg
18/50
President Neil McKenna thanks all the volunteers who make Solana Beach Little League possible 
cm-solanal-2302-039.jpg
19/50
Joshua Kimberlain catches the ceremonial first pitch of the season 
cm-solanal-2302-041.jpg
20/50
A Pirates pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-014.jpg
21/50
T-ball Rockies players high-five a San Diego Sheriff who came out to celebrate SBLL opening day 
cm-solanal-2302-026.jpg
22/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day 
cm-solanal-2302-015.jpg
23/50
Tball Yankees enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-029.jpg
24/50
The Angels enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-017.jpg
25/50
The Blue Jays enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-019.jpg
26/50
The Pirates enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-016.jpg
27/50
The Athletics enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-022.jpg
28/50
The Orioles enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-018.jpg
29/50
The Mariners enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-039.jpg
30/50
Joshua Kimberlain catches the ceremonial first pitch of the season 
cm-solanal-2302-040.jpg
31/50
Jack Goryl throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-036.jpg
32/50
SBLL board member Jai Shah expresses thanks to the sponsors 
cm-solanal-2302-041.jpg
33/50
A Pirates pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-031.jpg
34/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day 
cm-solanal-2302-032.jpg
35/50
The White Sox enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-038.jpg
36/50
Grady Carter throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-031.jpg
37/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day 
cm-solanal-2302-034.jpg
38/50
President Neil McKenna thanks all the volunteers who make Solana Beach Little League possible 
cm-solanal-2302-035.jpg
39/50
Solana Beach Little League opening day 2023 
cm-solanal-2302-038.jpg
40/50
Grady Carter throws out the first pitch for his division 
cm-solanal-2302-033.jpg
41/50
The Dodgers enter the field 
cm-solanal-2302-009.jpg
42/50
Majors Brewers  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-008.jpg
43/50
A-Silver Rays  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-013.jpg
44/50
Players and parents listen to the National Anthem at the SBLL opening day ceremony 2023  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-004.jpg
45/50
A-Gold Yankees  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-011.jpg
46/50
Solana Beach Little League president Neil McKenna introduces the teams  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-002.jpg
47/50
AA Rockies  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-006.jpg
48/50
A-Gold Orioles  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-012.jpg
49/50
Twelve-year old players are recognized as they begin their last year in Little League  (jon clark)
cm-solanal-2302-007.jpg
50/50
A-Silver Twins  (jon clark)
Solana Beach Little League kicked off its 2023 spring season March 4 at Solana Vista Elementary School. The event included a player procession, visits from Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, city council members and more. Visit www.solanabeachlittleleague.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

