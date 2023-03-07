Solana Beach Little League Opening Day
1/50
The Pirates enter the field
2/50
The Reds enter the field
3/50
The Cubs enter the field
4/50
Bennet Krems throws out the ceremonial first pitch of the season
5/50
A Padre pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division
6/50
A Padre pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division
7/50
The Rockies enter the field
8/50
The Athletics enter the field
9/50
The Diamondbacks enter the field
10/50
The White Sox enter the field
11/50
The Dodgers enter the field
12/50
Solana Beach Little League opening day 2023
13/50
The Pirates enter the field
14/50
Bennet Krems throws out the ceremonial first pitch of the season
15/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day
16/50
SBLL board member Jai Shah expresses thanks to the sponsors
17/50
Jack Goryl throws out the first pitch for his division
18/50
President Neil McKenna thanks all the volunteers who make Solana Beach Little League possible
19/50
Joshua Kimberlain catches the ceremonial first pitch of the season
20/50
A Pirates pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division
21/50
T-ball Rockies players high-five a San Diego Sheriff who came out to celebrate SBLL opening day
22/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day
23/50
Tball Yankees enter the field
24/50
The Angels enter the field
25/50
The Blue Jays enter the field
26/50
The Pirates enter the field
27/50
The Athletics enter the field
28/50
The Orioles enter the field
29/50
The Mariners enter the field
30/50
Joshua Kimberlain catches the ceremonial first pitch of the season
31/50
Jack Goryl throws out the first pitch for his division
32/50
SBLL board member Jai Shah expresses thanks to the sponsors
33/50
A Pirates pitcher throws out the first pitch for his division
34/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day
35/50
The White Sox enter the field
36/50
Grady Carter throws out the first pitch for his division
37/50
Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, and city council members came out to support the SBLL opening day
38/50
President Neil McKenna thanks all the volunteers who make Solana Beach Little League possible
39/50
Solana Beach Little League opening day 2023
40/50
Grady Carter throws out the first pitch for his division
41/50
The Dodgers enter the field
42/50
Majors Brewers (jon clark)
43/50
A-Silver Rays (jon clark)
44/50
Players and parents listen to the National Anthem at the SBLL opening day ceremony 2023 (jon clark)
45/50
A-Gold Yankees (jon clark)
46/50
Solana Beach Little League president Neil McKenna introduces the teams (jon clark)
47/50
AA Rockies (jon clark)
48/50
A-Gold Orioles (jon clark)
49/50
Twelve-year old players are recognized as they begin their last year in Little League (jon clark)
50/50
A-Silver Twins (jon clark)
Share
Solana Beach Little League kicked off its 2023 spring season March 4 at Solana Vista Elementary School. The event included a player procession, visits from Solana Beach first responders, local school principals, city council members and more. Visit www.solanabeachlittleleague.com.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.