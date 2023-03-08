Destination Motown Gala benefit for Canyon Crest Academy

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation presented the Destination Motown Gala March 4 at the CCA Proscenium. The group Uptown performed classic soul and R&B melodies at the event so guests could gather to celebrate the music of Motown and support the students of CCA.

The event also featured a live and online auction, great food, entertainment by CCA students, and more. For more information on the CCA Foundation or to donate online visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark