Torrey Hills PTA Family Dance
1/31
Haeyoon Lee, Hyosong Kim, Sam Kim
2/31
Grayson, Danielle, and Hadley Dees
3/31
Nichole and Emily Adelizzi
4/31
Nathan, James, Jackie, and Elise Lee
5/31
The Moon family with students Selena and Erica
6/31
Isla, Liz, and Steve Hagins
7/31
Paul and Kaia Wenz
8/31
Carol, Miguel, and Sergio Varejao
9/31
10/31
Poneh, Vahid, and Janan Rezaei
11/31
The Choi family with students Austin and Claudia
12/31
PTA volunteers Rachel Albert and Laura Salas
13/31
14/31
15/31
Arvin, Claude, Farzaneh, and Aram Shabani
16/31
17/31
18/31
The Cho family with students Woojin and Amy
19/31
Pavana Nadella, Kathy Fiacco, Amoortha Mallapragada
20/31
21/31
22/31
23/31
24/31
Ryan Glidden, Ryan and Laura Martin, Jennifer and Renan Ricci
25/31
Nina Garpenter, Dylan Taylor
26/31
Leila, Jonathan, and Aaliyah Yaghoubi
27/31
Jackson, Laura, Ryan, and Emma Martin
28/31
James Erickson, Yao Mou, John Erickson, Annaliese Erickson, Rhiannon Presley, Jeff Erickson
29/31
Marin, Perri, and Nichole Carroll
30/31
The Carpenter family with students Avie and Nina
31/31
Xander, Mike, Lucy, and Anne Denmon
Torrey Hills School students, parents and others gathered at the school March 11 for a special “Wild Wild Western Dance.” Participants dressed up in their favorite western gear for the popular annual PTA Family Dance event, which also included a food truck and snack carts.
Photos by Jon Clark
