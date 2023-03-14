Photo Galleries

Torrey Hills PTA Family Dance

Haeyoon Lee, Hyosong Kim, Sam Kim 
Grayson, Danielle, and Hadley Dees 
Nichole and Emily Adelizzi 
Nathan, James, Jackie, and Elise Lee 
The Moon family with students Selena and Erica 
Isla, Liz, and Steve Hagins 
Paul and Kaia Wenz 
Carol, Miguel, and Sergio Varejao 
Poneh, Vahid, and Janan Rezaei 
The Choi family with students Austin and Claudia 
PTA volunteers Rachel Albert and Laura Salas 
Arvin, Claude, Farzaneh, and Aram Shabani 
The Cho family with students Woojin and Amy 
Pavana Nadella, Kathy Fiacco, Amoortha Mallapragada 
Ryan Glidden, Ryan and Laura Martin, Jennifer and Renan Ricci 
Nina Garpenter, Dylan Taylor 
Leila, Jonathan, and Aaliyah Yaghoubi 
Jackson, Laura, Ryan, and Emma Martin 
James Erickson, Yao Mou, John Erickson, Annaliese Erickson, Rhiannon Presley, Jeff Erickson 
Marin, Perri, and Nichole Carroll 
The Carpenter family with students Avie and Nina 
Xander, Mike, Lucy, and Anne Denmon 
Torrey Hills School students, parents and others gathered at the school March 11 for a special “Wild Wild Western Dance.” Participants dressed up in their favorite western gear for the popular annual PTA Family Dance event, which also included a food truck and snack carts.

Photos by Jon Clark

