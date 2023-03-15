North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary holds ‘Date Night for a Cause’ fundraiser

The North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary held the 11th Annual “Date Night for a Cause” March 11 at the Belly Up Tavern. The “Ocean 11”- themed benefit event featured live music from “Atomic Groove and the Fly Girlz”, a live auction and additional drawings. The net proceeds will benefit the Orthopedics Institute and Scoliosis Research at Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego. For more information, visit www.radysncu.com.

Photos by Jon Clark