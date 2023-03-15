Photo Galleries

North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary holds ‘Date Night for a Cause’ fundraiser

cm-radybelly-2302-024.jpg
1/26
Atomic Groove plays an instrumental set as guests arrive 
cm-radybelly-2302-003.jpg
2/26
Sharla Coyle, Natalie Emerson, Harriet Bossenbroek, Teresa Leitstein, Vicki Mata  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-021.jpg
3/26
Samantha Duffy, Olivia Shelby 
cm-radybelly-2302-008.jpg
4/26
Maria and Tom Allen  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-019.jpg
5/26
Lisa Hadzicki, Dr. Tia Hubbard  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-012.jpg
6/26
Ashley Wilson, Elizabeth Valley  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-007.jpg
7/26
Olivia Shelby, Samantha Duffy  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-004.jpg
8/26
Zoren Djordjevich reviews the silent auction items  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-011.jpg
9/26
Gene Campbell, Paulo Munos  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-002.jpg
10/26
Allison Andrews Canter, Nikita Avalos  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-018.jpg
11/26
Greg and Lori Moll  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-006.jpg
12/26
Gordana Djordjevich, Shellie Torstensson  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-023.jpg
13/26
Auctioneer Clint Bell and Alex Repola 
cm-radybelly-2302-013.jpg
14/26
Teresa Leitstein, Lisa Campbell  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-022.jpg
15/26
Todd and Colleen Mertes 
cm-radybelly-2302-009.jpg
16/26
Maria and Tom Allen  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-014.jpg
17/26
Sandy Mubarak, Kristi and Michael Levy, Scott Mubarak  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-015.jpg
18/26
Shahla Houdaji, Craig Cornell  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-001.jpg
19/26
Sonia Lopez, Peter and Catherine Newton  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-001.jpg
20/26
Sonia Lopez, Peter and Catherine Newton  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-020.jpg
21/26
Atomic Groove plays an instrumental set as guests arrive  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-017.jpg
22/26
Diana and Charles Hendricks, Julie Turner, Mike Kummer  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-010.jpg
23/26
Auctioneer Clint Bell and Alex Repola  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-003.jpg
24/26
Sharla Coyle, Natalie Emerson, Harriet Bossenbroek, Teresa Leitstein, Vicki Mata  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-016.jpg
25/26
Ryan Chien, Lisa Remington  (jon clark)
cm-radybelly-2302-005.jpg
26/26
Teri Swette, Stephanie Neill  (jon clark)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share

The North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary held the 11th Annual “Date Night for a Cause” March 11 at the Belly Up Tavern. The “Ocean 11”- themed benefit event featured live music from “Atomic Groove and the Fly Girlz”, a live auction and additional drawings. The net proceeds will benefit the Orthopedics Institute and Scoliosis Research at Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego. For more information, visit www.radysncu.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement