Ashley Falls International Night 2023
1/24
Tanna and Valerie Schornstein, Selma Morales, Darlene Lee, and Annette McAvoy at the Mexico booth (jon clark)
2/24
Valerie Schornstein, Principal Karly Pecorella, Rachel Carnick
3/24
Sienna Pascual, Frances Pascual, and Kristen Howell at the Japan booth
4/24
Zane Schornstein, Principal Karly Pecorella, Ashley the Eagle (Kole Schornstein) (jon clark)
5/24
Kavitha Thyagarajan and Aegan Narayanan (jon clark)
6/24
Orly and David Carnick at the Scotland booth (jon clark)
7/24
The Neumann family (jon clark)
8/24
9/24
Eunju An, Elena Yun, Jamie Yun (jon clark)
10/24
The Dacanay family with Ashley the Eagle (jon clark)
11/24
Olga and Brandon Rose (jon clark)
12/24
Adam and Zane Evans (jon clark)
13/24
Ashley and Shane Ellis (jon clark)
14/24
15/24
Whitney and Cole Petrilli at the Brazil booth (jon clark)
16/24
17/24
The Patterson family at the Hungary booth (jon clark)
18/24
Olivia Patterson, Lea Ware, Jack Patterson (jon clark)
19/24
The Maewal and Bhinde families at the India booth (jon clark)
20/24
Anna Yang, Ian Park (jon clark)
21/24
22/24
The Hagopian family visits the Iran booth (jon clark)
23/24
Jacob Kulas, Angela Wanniappa, Joshua Kulas (jon clark)
24/24
The Wolf family (jon clark)
Ashley Falls Elementary School celebrated a variety of cultures at International Night on March 24. The event included booths featuring different countries and ethnic backgrounds, many cuisines, entertainment and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
