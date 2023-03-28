Photo Galleries

Ashley Falls International Night 2023

cm-ashleyinten-2304-014.jpg
1/24
Tanna and Valerie Schornstein, Selma Morales, Darlene Lee, and Annette McAvoy at the Mexico booth  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-024.jpg
2/24
Valerie Schornstein, Principal Karly Pecorella, Rachel Carnick 
cm-ashleyinten-2304-026.jpg
3/24
Sienna Pascual, Frances Pascual, and Kristen Howell at the Japan booth 
cm-ashleyinten-2304-001.jpg
4/24
Zane Schornstein, Principal Karly Pecorella, Ashley the Eagle (Kole Schornstein)  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-003.jpg
5/24
Kavitha Thyagarajan and Aegan Narayanan  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-002.jpg
6/24
Orly and David Carnick at the Scotland booth  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-011.jpg
7/24
The Neumann family  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-025.jpg
8/24
cm-ashleyinten-2304-012.jpg
9/24
Eunju An, Elena Yun, Jamie Yun  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-009.jpg
10/24
The Dacanay family with Ashley the Eagle  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-016.jpg
11/24
Olga and Brandon Rose  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-020.jpg
12/24
Adam and Zane Evans  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-021.jpg
13/24
Ashley and Shane Ellis  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-013.jpg
14/24
cm-ashleyinten-2304-008.jpg
15/24
Whitney and Cole Petrilli at the Brazil booth  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-005.jpg
16/24
cm-ashleyinten-2304-018.jpg
17/24
The Patterson family at the Hungary booth  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-006.jpg
18/24
Olivia Patterson, Lea Ware, Jack Patterson  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-017.jpg
19/24
The Maewal and Bhinde families at the India booth  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-023.jpg
20/24
Anna Yang, Ian Park  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-007.jpg
21/24
cm-ashleyinten-2304-010.jpg
22/24
The Hagopian family visits the Iran booth  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-019.jpg
23/24
Jacob Kulas, Angela Wanniappa, Joshua Kulas  (jon clark)
cm-ashleyinten-2304-022.jpg
24/24
The Wolf family  (jon clark)
Ashley Falls Elementary School celebrated a variety of cultures at International Night on March 24. The event included booths featuring different countries and ethnic backgrounds, many cuisines, entertainment and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

