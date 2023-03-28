Ashley Falls International Night 2023

Ashley Falls Elementary School celebrated a variety of cultures at International Night on March 24. The event included booths featuring different countries and ethnic backgrounds, many cuisines, entertainment and more.

The Hagopian family visits the Iran booth (jon clark)

Sienna Pascual, Frances Pascual, and Kristen Howell at the Japan booth (jon clark)

The Maewal and Bhinde families at the India booth (jon clark)

The Patterson family at the Hungary booth (jon clark)

Whitney and Cole Petrilli at the Brazil booth (jon clark)

Tanna and Valerie Schornstein, Selma Morales, Darlene Lee, and Annette McAvoy at the Mexico booth (jon clark)

The Dacanay family with Ashley the Eagle (jon clark)

Orly and David Carnick at the Scotland booth (jon clark)

