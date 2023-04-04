Photo Galleries

Notre Dame Academy and St. Therese of Carmel families pack 30,000 meals for children in Ecuador

cm-foodednda-2304-013.jpg
1/23
Diego Amador with Jackie, Bernardo, and Juan Gomez  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-012.jpg
2/23
Sophia Anglo, Michael Anglo, Marianne Gomez, Melissa Amador, Juan Carlos, Molica Nuon  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-005.jpg
3/23
April Ternes, Katrina Betts  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-022.jpg
4/23
Harrison Trubitt (Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries), Hara Kanumuri, Maria Isidore  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-019.jpg
5/23
Daniella Georges, Christine Boiri  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-020.jpg
6/23
Joseph Boiri, Nicholas Kehdy  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-023.jpg
7/23
Ingredients for the food packets await the second shift of volunteers  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-009.jpg
8/23
Theo, Roya, Margot, and Elizabeth Ostadan  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-016.jpg
9/23
Jessica Valeri, Jessica Tasto  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-006.jpg
10/23
Anita Misleh, Aviana Zakar, Nadine Ditsworth, Olivia Misleh, Valerie Zakar, Aspen Ditsworth  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-004.jpg
11/23
Archer Ternes and Kiera Betts sound the gong while Harrison Trubitt (Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries) announces the completion of another 2000 food packages  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-003.jpg
12/23
cm-foodednda-2304-018.jpg
13/23
Mateo Perez, Lynn Perez, Nora D’Niemi  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-017.jpg
14/23
Mateo Frangieh, Aya Frangieh, Christina Kehdy, Amy Boiri, Reine Kehdy  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-008.jpg
15/23
Parker Sambazis, John Vorsheck, Dianora Diaz Peck, John Vorsheck, Diana Peck  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-021.jpg
16/23
Catherine Kim, Theresa Batiller  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-010.jpg
17/23
Joe Anderson  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-011.jpg
18/23
Joe Anderson  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-002.jpg
19/23
Britin Hanson (Religious Educaton Coordinator, St Therese of Carmel), Christine Linxwiler (Director of Communication, Notre Dame Academy), Father Chris Tozzi (Pastor, St Therese of Carmel)  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-007.jpg
20/23
Gia Vorsheck, Amber Vorsheck, Ines Ordaz  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-015.jpg
21/23
Joycelle Martinez  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-014.jpg
22/23
Luke McNeill with Marzena, Sofia, and Vivian Poniatowska  (jon clark)
cm-foodednda-2304-001.jpg
23/23
The families of Notre Dame Academy (NDA) and St. Therese of Carmel (STOC) Parish embarked on a special journey March 26 to pack 30,000 meals for children in Ecuador.

This “Faith in Action” project supported by the Kids Around the World food program was held in the Dempsey Social Center. NDA and STOC split the cost of the supplies needed to build the meals for the children. NDA students and their families raised funds by participating in their recent annual jog-a-thon called the Dolphin Dash and the STOC Parish raised funds through a second collection during Mass.

Photos by Jon Clark

