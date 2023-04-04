Notre Dame Academy and St. Therese of Carmel families pack 30,000 meals for children in Ecuador
The families of Notre Dame Academy (NDA) and St. Therese of Carmel (STOC) Parish embarked on a special journey March 26 to pack 30,000 meals for children in Ecuador.
This “Faith in Action” project supported by the Kids Around the World food program was held in the Dempsey Social Center. NDA and STOC split the cost of the supplies needed to build the meals for the children. NDA students and their families raised funds by participating in their recent annual jog-a-thon called the Dolphin Dash and the STOC Parish raised funds through a second collection during Mass.
Photos by Jon Clark
