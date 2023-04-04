Sycamore Ridge World Festival Family Night

Sycamore Ridge School families gathered March 30 to highlight a variety of cultures at its World Festival Family Night. The event featured booths representing different countries, music, crafts, cuisine, performances and more.

Coby and Nicole Bernstein with Asaf and Shiran Ferber at the Israel booth (jon clark)

Coby Bernstein with Itamar Ferber at the Israel booth (jon clark)

Hyuckmin Kwon, Ryan Kwon, and Hyejung Park visit the Sweden booth (jon clark)

William and Justin Sung, Juyeon An (jon clark)

Suranjeeta Choudhury, Monmita Choudhury, and Vidhi Chand are welcomed at the Sweden booth by PTA president Sara Lake (jon clark)

Nate Bernstein and Edi Krasniqi with Principal Chelsea Moore (jon clark)

Mia Rall, Calla Yassin, Ellery Tanaka and Amaya Tanaka visit the Brasil booth (jon clark)

Anna, Britta, Jakob, and Thomas Loesel at the Germany booth (jon clark)

Naoki and Kota Soshin (center) with their family (jon clark)

Wubit Matoro, Meaza Wube, Hiwot Zikie, Eden Atinafe at the Ethiopia booth (jon clark)

