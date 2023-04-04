Sycamore Ridge World Festival Family Night
1/21
Wubit Matoro, Meaza Wube, Hiwot Zikie, Eden Atinafe at the Ethiopia booth (jon clark)
2/21
Naoki and Kota Soshin (center) with their family (jon clark)
3/21
Hannah, Hainy, and Don Shin (jon clark)
4/21
Anna, Britta, Jakob, and Thomas Loesel at the Germany booth (jon clark)
5/21
Gabriella, Anna, and Julian Matos (jon clark)
6/21
William and Justin Sung, Juyeon An (jon clark)
7/21
Carolina, Celine, and Jonathan Abboud (jon clark)
8/21
Mia Rall, Calla Yassin, Ellery Tanaka and Amaya Tanaka visit the Brasil booth (jon clark)
9/21
The Brasil booth (jon clark)
10/21
Sophia Kwon, Jia Yoon, Kyeong Minson (jon clark)
11/21
Nate Bernstein and Edi Krasniqi with Principal Chelsea Moore (jon clark)
12/21
Suranjeeta Choudhury, Monmita Choudhury, and Vidhi Chand are welcomed at the Sweden booth by PTA president Sara Lake (jon clark)
13/21
Hannah, Hainy, and Don Shin (jon clark)
14/21
Aston Uke, Katie Erikson (jon clark)
15/21
Jakyung Lee and Hannah Shin (jon clark)
16/21
William and Justin Sung, Juyeon An (jon clark)
17/21
Lucy Son, Hyunjin Jung, Brian Son (jon clark)
18/21
Hyuckmin Kwon, Ryan Kwon, and Hyejung Park visit the Sweden booth (jon clark)
19/21
Lucy Son, Hyunjin Jung, Brian Son (jon clark)
20/21
Coby Bernstein with Itamar Ferber at the Israel booth (jon clark)
21/21
Coby and Nicole Bernstein with Asaf and Shiran Ferber at the Israel booth (jon clark)
Share
Sycamore Ridge School families gathered March 30 to highlight a variety of cultures at its World Festival Family Night. The event featured booths representing different countries, music, crafts, cuisine, performances and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.