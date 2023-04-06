Photo Galleries

Monarch Butterfly Demonstration Garden installed at Del Mar Civic Center

A new boulder enhances the garden; new plants are staged for planting (Gale Darling, Del Mar Garden Club)

  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Truck delivers organic soil to the garden.

  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Monarch Butterfly Garden sign

  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Hylton Lonstein, DMF president, pitches in.

  (Betty Wheeler/Del Mar Foundation)
Tom Romaine (Department of Public Works) and Betty Wheeler (Del Mar Foundation), standing; Melissa Gans and Gale Darling (in hat), seated.

  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Del Mar Garden Club volunteers Gale Darling (left) and Melissa Gans (right), with the new plants for the garden in the foreground.

  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
On Tuesday, March 28, a collaborative effort between the Del Mar Foundation (DMF) and the Del Mar Garden Club resulted in the installation of Monarch Butterfly Demonstration Garden at the Del Mar Civic Center, on the north end of the plaza.
The garden features native plants that support the endangered western population of monarch butterflies, with an informational sign on how Del Mar residents can plant Monarch-friendly plants in their gardens. The garden is supported by a DMF grant to the Del Mar Garden Club.

