Monarch Butterfly Demonstration Garden installed at Del Mar Civic Center

On Tuesday, March 28, a collaborative effort between the Del Mar Foundation (DMF) and the Del Mar Garden Club resulted in the installation of Monarch Butterfly Demonstration Garden at the Del Mar Civic Center, on the north end of the plaza.

The garden features native plants that support the endangered western population of monarch butterflies, with an informational sign on how Del Mar residents can plant Monarch-friendly plants in their gardens. The garden is supported by a DMF grant to the Del Mar Garden Club.