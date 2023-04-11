Photo Galleries

Del Mar Foundation presents ‘Hop along the Cottontail Trail’

cm-eggdmf-2304-022.jpg
1/22
Astrid, Freya, and Oliver Gaul  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-011.jpg
2/22
Jeanette and Hayden Kronenberg  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-015.jpg
3/22
Bodie Nolen, Ariana Blakely, Mick Blakely  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-008.jpg
4/22
The DeMarco family  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-003.jpg
5/22
Drew Beauchamp, Kelsey Schneider  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-006.jpg
6/22
Robert and Violet Voss  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-012.jpg
7/22
The Fluhler family  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-018.jpg
8/22
Kelsey Schneider; Drew, Brent, and Cameron Beauchamp  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-009.jpg
9/22
Julia and Mary Cunningham, Nancy Robinson  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-016.jpg
10/22
Lynne and Camilla Blakely  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-005.jpg
11/22
Winston Lo, Soo Choi  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-017.jpg
12/22
Mary and Julia Cunningham  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-002.jpg
13/22
The Del Mar Foundation sponsored an egg hunt at Del Mar Plaza  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-019.jpg
14/22
Kelsey Schneider; Drew, Brent, and Cameron Beauchamp  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-001.jpg
15/22
Soo Choi, Winston Lo, Jeanette and Hayden Kronenberg  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-020.jpg
16/22
The Del Mar Foundation sponsored an Easter Bunny visit at Del Mar Plaza  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-013.jpg
17/22
The Fluhler family  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-010.jpg
18/22
Heidi Ness, Freya and Oliver Gaul  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-007.jpg
19/22
The DeMarco family  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-021.jpg
20/22
Bodie and Poppy Nolen  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-014.jpg
21/22
Ronan and Vanessa Wallace  (jon clark)
cm-eggdmf-2304-004.jpg
22/22
Drew Beauchamp, Kelsey Schneider  (jon clark)
The Del Mar Foundation held a “Hop along the Cottontail Trail” Easter egg hunt event April 8 at Del Mar Plaza. The event featured a craft table, a hunt for Easter eggs, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

