Del Mar Foundation presents ‘Hop along the Cottontail Trail’
1/22
Astrid, Freya, and Oliver Gaul (jon clark)
2/22
Jeanette and Hayden Kronenberg (jon clark)
3/22
Bodie Nolen, Ariana Blakely, Mick Blakely (jon clark)
4/22
The DeMarco family (jon clark)
5/22
Drew Beauchamp, Kelsey Schneider (jon clark)
6/22
Robert and Violet Voss (jon clark)
7/22
The Fluhler family (jon clark)
8/22
Kelsey Schneider; Drew, Brent, and Cameron Beauchamp (jon clark)
9/22
Julia and Mary Cunningham, Nancy Robinson (jon clark)
10/22
Lynne and Camilla Blakely (jon clark)
11/22
Winston Lo, Soo Choi (jon clark)
12/22
Mary and Julia Cunningham (jon clark)
13/22
The Del Mar Foundation sponsored an egg hunt at Del Mar Plaza (jon clark)
14/22
Kelsey Schneider; Drew, Brent, and Cameron Beauchamp (jon clark)
15/22
Soo Choi, Winston Lo, Jeanette and Hayden Kronenberg (jon clark)
16/22
The Del Mar Foundation sponsored an Easter Bunny visit at Del Mar Plaza (jon clark)
17/22
The Fluhler family (jon clark)
18/22
Heidi Ness, Freya and Oliver Gaul (jon clark)
19/22
The DeMarco family (jon clark)
20/22
Bodie and Poppy Nolen (jon clark)
21/22
Ronan and Vanessa Wallace (jon clark)
22/22
Drew Beauchamp, Kelsey Schneider (jon clark)
Share
The Del Mar Foundation held a “Hop along the Cottontail Trail” Easter egg hunt event April 8 at Del Mar Plaza. The event featured a craft table, a hunt for Easter eggs, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.