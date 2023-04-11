Photo Galleries

Del Mar Heights School presents Talent Show

First graders Edison Sheffrey, Luca Fabbri, Alex Abbott, Keenan Taylor, Jean-Luc, Brecken Milligan, Eddie Viehmann, Bo Ziskin, and Rowan Walker sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” 
Kate Maggenti sings “Orange Colored Sky” 
Demi and Shay Seaman sing “A Little Bit of You” 
Kalyna Shaider plays the Ukrainian song “Chervona Kalyna” on her trumpet 
Dillon Gabele, Porter Viehmann, and Tommy Alvarez dance to “Surfin’ USA” 
The MCs for the Del Mar Heights School 2023 Talent Show 
Oliver Fletcher plays drums to “Seven Nations Army” 
Elliott Hardwick plays drums on “The Jupiter 2” 
Vanessa Mello performs a gymnastic routine to “Acrobat Gymnast” 
Del Mar Heights School 2023 Talent Show 
The MCs introduce the next act 
Del Mar Heights School 2023 Talent Show 
Ritvi Arun plays “Gavotte, Village Chime, and London Bridge” 
Aziz Khan plays “The Entertainer” 
Laurel Barrick performs a gymnastic routine to “Head Over Heels” 
Shaelin Rogers sings “Rainbow Connection” 
Daniel Rhett plays “Pine Cone Rag” 
Principal Jenny Peirson participates in the Talent Show opening act with Coco Tilker and Kate Maggenti 
Shaelin Rogers, Sadie Hunt, Reghan Milligan 
Gabriela Mello and Sue Guven perform a gymnastic routine to “Just Dance” 
The MCs for the Del Mar Heights School 2023 Talent Show 
Brandon Lee plays “Fix You” 
Coco Tilker tap dances to “Put It in a Love Song” 
Karina Nawrocki sings and plays rhythm to “Cup Song” 
Kaiden Lee plays “Save Your Tears” 
Shaelin Rogers, Sadie Hunt, Reghan Milligan  (jon clark)
Morgan Massara and Madison St. John dance to “Old Town Road”  (jon clark)
Del Mar Heights School 2023 Talent Show  (jon clark)
The MCs try to help Principal Peirson identify her hidden talent  (jon clark)
First graders Edison Sheffrey, Luca Fabbri, Alex Abbott, Keenan Taylor, Jean-Luc, Brecken Milligan, Eddie Viehmann, Bo Ziskin, and Rowan Walker sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”  (jon clark)
Dillon Gabele, Porter Viehmann, and Tommy Alvarez dance to “Surfin’ USA”  (jon clark)
Del Mar Heights School students displayed their many talents March 30 at the school’s annual Talent Show held at Ocean Air School in Carmel Valley.
The event included dancers, a violinist, several pianists, gymnasts, musical performers and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

