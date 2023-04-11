Friends of Scott holds fiesta-themed prom for youth from Rady Children’s Hospital

Friends of Scott held a fiesta-themed prom, “Viva la Vida”, on March 31 for children from Rady Children’s Hospital who have cancer. The “A Night to Celebrate Life” event, which was held at Del Mar Social, included music, food, dancing and more.

Friends of Scott was founded by Carmen Delgadillo, Scott’s mother. According to a news release, “Scott, Carmen’s precious little angel, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 13. He passed away after a year-long battle with this devastating disease. Scott was a passionate and caring young man. Carmen and Scott’s friends organize this prom in his memory.”

In the news release Carmen said, “Scott’s friends were so inspired by Scott that they desired to do something in his memory. They created Friends of Scott – Friends to Children with Cancer.

“We continue to be amazed by the lasting friendships and bonds he developed in his short life. Those friends surrounded him from the very beginning, throughout treatment, and literally until his final breath. And that special relationship has remained strong and very much alive through my continued communication with those special friends who were so supportive to a mother and family beginning the grieving process.

“This is how The Friends of Scott Foundation began. A few forward-thinking teenagers sharing Scott’s very own concern and caring spirit for children and their families coping with cancer. Our foundation’s mission is to ensure that our children and their families get the emotional and financial support needed to cope with this disease.”

For more information, visit www.friendsofscott.org

Photos by Jon Clark

