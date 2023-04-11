Solana Beach hosts Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt
Braden, Cashdon, Alexander (jon clark)
The Callahan family (jon clark)
The Asuncion and Nigro families (jon clark)
Jack Neil and Lin Jin (jon clark)
Jack Neil and Lin Jin (jon clark)
The Martinez family (jon clark)
The Creaven and O’Malley family (jon clark)
Melissa and Maya Phillips (jon clark)
The Lantzman family (jon clark)
The Creaven and O’Malley family (jon clark)
The Slivko family (jon clark)
The Noonan-Donald family (jon clark)
The Volochenko family (jon clark)
The Martinez family (jon clark)
The Asuncion and Nigro families (jon clark)
The Garcia family (jon clark)
Leila and Hope visit the Easter Bunny (jon clark)
Braden, Cashdon, Alexander (jon clark)
Zayn, Eziah, and Diego (jon clark)
The Donald family (jon clark)
The Raymond family (jon clark)
The Ross family (jon clark)
Rachel and Isla Kane (jon clark)
The Mendoza family (jon clark)
Mark and Carly Bazzett, Ro Fifield, Michelle Raasch (jon clark)
The field at La Colonia Park was filled with eggs for the egg hunt (jon clark)
Amelia, Andre, and Elaine visit the Easter Bunny (jon clark)
The Mendoza family (jon clark)
The city of Solana Beach hosted the Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt April 8 at the La Colonia Community Center. The celebration included games, refreshments and an egg hunt where boys and girls, in third grade or younger, searched for eggs filled with treats and prizes. Fun jumps, crafts, pictures with the Spring Bunny and piñatas were also offered.
Photos by Jon Clark
