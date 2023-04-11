Photo Galleries

Solana Beach hosts Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt

cm-egghtlaco-2304-012.jpg
1/28
Braden, Cashdon, Alexander  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-026.jpg
2/28
The Callahan family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-018.jpg
3/28
The Asuncion and Nigro families  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-016.jpg
4/28
Jack Neil and Lin Jin  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-017.jpg
5/28
cm-egghtlaco-2304-021.jpg
6/28
The Martinez family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-022.jpg
7/28
The Creaven and O’Malley family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-015.jpg
8/28
Melissa and Maya Phillips  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-028.jpg
9/28
The Lantzman family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-023.jpg
10/28
cm-egghtlaco-2304-014.jpg
11/28
The Slivko family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-029.jpg
12/28
The Noonan-Donald family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-027.jpg
13/28
The Volochenko family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-020.jpg
14/28
The Martinez family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-019.jpg
15/28
cm-egghtlaco-2304-002.jpg
16/28
The Garcia family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-008.jpg
17/28
Leila and Hope visit the Easter Bunny  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-011.jpg
18/28
Braden, Cashdon, Alexander  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-007.jpg
19/28
Zayn, Eziah, and Diego  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-001.jpg
20/28
The Donald family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-006.jpg
21/28
The Raymond family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-005.jpg
22/28
The Ross family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-010.jpg
23/28
Rachel and Isla Kane  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-004.jpg
24/28
The Mendoza family  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-024.jpg
25/28
Mark and Carly Bazzett, Ro Fifield, Michelle Raasch  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-025.jpg
26/28
The field at La Colonia Park was filled with eggs for the egg hunt  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-013.jpg
27/28
Amelia, Andre, and Elaine visit the Easter Bunny  (jon clark)
cm-egghtlaco-2304-003.jpg
28/28
The Mendoza family  (jon clark)
The city of Solana Beach hosted the Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt April 8 at the La Colonia Community Center. The celebration included games, refreshments and an egg hunt where boys and girls, in third grade or younger, searched for eggs filled with treats and prizes. Fun jumps, crafts, pictures with the Spring Bunny and piñatas were also offered.

Photos by Jon Clark

