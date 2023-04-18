Photo Galleries

North Coastal Sheriff’s Station holds ‘Community Park Day’ event

Solana Beach firefighters David Mitchell and Robert Barron show Luka Guiney the fire truck 
Daniella and Iker Aranda with Deputy Nelson 
Solana Beach firefighter David Mitchell shows Luka Guiney the fire truck 
Solana Beach firefighter David Mitchell, Larry Laveman, Ryder Hansen, Caryn Laveman 
Sean and Marina 
Slade and Nicandro with Michael Beltran 
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle on display 
Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department: Emilio Castillero, Nor Alawadi, and Rusty Nelson 
Deputy Alawadi and the Raymond family 
Solana Beach firefighter Robert Barrow shows “The Jaws of Life” to Michael Beltran, Slade, and Nicandro 
Solana Beach firefighter David Mitchell shows Miles Guiney the fire truck 
The Aguilar-Saldivar family 
Deputy Rueda at the display of SWAT equipment 
Tulay visits with K-9 deputies Koury and Silva 
Visitors listen to a presentation by representatives of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs 
Lt. Ryan Wisniewski, John Kentera  (jon clark)
Deslyn Saldivar and Maria Aguilar  (jon clark)
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department bomb robot shows how it can pick up a football 
Deputy Rusty Nelson with his motorcycle 
The McCurley family 
Daniella and Iker Aranda  (jon clark)
Cassie, Captain Chris, Cara, Cayden, and Chelsea Lawrence with Lt. Ryan Wisniewski and Deputy Tom Fletcher  (jon clark)
Representatives of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs  (jon clark)
Deslyn Saldivar sits on the Deputy’s motorcycle  (jon clark)
Deslyn Saldivar and Deputy Rusty Nelson  (jon clark)
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department bomb robot shows how it can pick up a football  (jon clark)
The Aguilar-Saldivar family  (jon clark)
Iker Aranda and Deputy Nelson  (jon clark)
Tulay visits with K-9 deputies Koury and Silva  (jon clark)
The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station welcomed community members to “Community Park Day,” a family-friendly event, on April 15 at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach.

The event included the opportunity to meet the captain and deputies who patrol local neighborhoods, explore Sheriff’s patrol cars, motorcycles, and a SWAT vehicle. The event also featured a crime prevention display, ASTREA helicopter landing, giveaways and games for children, displays from the Solana Beach Fire Department, and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

