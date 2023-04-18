North Coastal Sheriff’s Station holds ‘Community Park Day’ event
Solana Beach firefighters David Mitchell and Robert Barron show Luka Guiney the fire truck
Daniella and Iker Aranda with Deputy Nelson
Solana Beach firefighter David Mitchell shows Luka Guiney the fire truck
Solana Beach firefighter David Mitchell, Larry Laveman, Ryder Hansen, Caryn Laveman
Sean and Marina
Slade and Nicandro with Michael Beltran
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle on display
Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department: Emilio Castillero, Nor Alawadi, and Rusty Nelson
Deputy Alawadi and the Raymond family
Solana Beach firefighter Robert Barrow shows “The Jaws of Life” to Michael Beltran, Slade, and Nicandro
Solana Beach firefighter David Mitchell shows Miles Guiney the fire truck
The Aguilar-Saldivar family
Deputy Rueda at the display of SWAT equipment
Tulay visits with K-9 deputies Koury and Silva
Visitors listen to a presentation by representatives of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs
Lt. Ryan Wisniewski, John Kentera (jon clark)
Deslyn Saldivar and Maria Aguilar (jon clark)
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department bomb robot shows how it can pick up a football
Deputy Rusty Nelson with his motorcycle
The McCurley family
Cassie, Captain Chris, Cara, Cayden, and Chelsea Lawrence with Lt. Ryan Wisniewski and Deputy Tom Fletcher (jon clark)
Representatives of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs (jon clark)
The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station welcomed community members to “Community Park Day,” a family-friendly event, on April 15 at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach.
The event included the opportunity to meet the captain and deputies who patrol local neighborhoods, explore Sheriff’s patrol cars, motorcycles, and a SWAT vehicle. The event also featured a crime prevention display, ASTREA helicopter landing, giveaways and games for children, displays from the Solana Beach Fire Department, and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
