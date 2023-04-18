Tot Lot Grand Opening Party at Powerhouse Park

Ora Jana (middle, with hat) leading kids in craft activities at her Ora Jana Studio tent (Vincent Andrunas)

A grand opening party was held April 16 for the updgrade of the tot lot at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The party celebrated the completion of the project and recognized donors.

Organized by the Friends of the Powerhouse, the event featured music by Hullabaloo, bubble blowing, face painting, a crafts table, pizza from Del Mar Pizza and beer from Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas