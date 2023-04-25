Photo Galleries

Solana Beach Schools Foundation holds Major Donor Reception

Solana Beach School District board member Debra Schade, Superintendent Jodie Brentlinger, SB School Foundation President Katie Suel, Executive Director Valerie Charat  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Leigh Konkle, Levent and Katy Aydin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Beach School Foundation President Katie Suel, Solana Beach Foundation Executive Director Valerie Charat, Business Partners Shirin Ramos of www.ShirinRamos.com, Noa Tavake of www.MissionPestControl.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Patricia and Andy O’Shaughnessy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ajay and Krista Kshatriya  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
SBS Foundation business partners Anthony Andrieux and Justin Quandt of www.FusionDanceSolanaBeach.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Solana Beach Schools Foundation raises funds for STREAM Discovery Labs, art, technology and supplemental physical education  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Beach Foundation Executive Director Valerie Charat, Accountant Tiffany Hornsten, Communications Annie Connors  (Robert_McKenzie)
Executive Committee members Kim Criscuolo, Katie Suel, Shannon Carlson, Paige Shum
  (Robert_McKenzie)
Shin Hye and Sung Woon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chris Murray and Rumi Aramaki  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jia Jia Tang, So Youn Shin, Yenkuan Wu  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Solana Beach Schools Foundation (SBSF) hosted its first Major Donor Reception at Powerhouse Community Center on April 19. Against a beautiful ocean backdrop, the event honored families and San Diego businesses that contributed at the Major Donor level as part of the SBSF’s inaugural year of its Major Donors Program. Business partners included two diamond level donors: Mission Pest Control & Tri Pointe Homes; One Platinum level donor: American Assets Trust; Two Gold level donors: Balfour Beatty, Shirin Ramos Realtors; and Four Silver level donors: Coastal Plastic Surgeons, Nicole Banks, Fusion Dance Solana Beach and Kumon math and reading.

The reception also celebrated the Solana Beach School District’s (SBSD) Discovery Labs — weekly enrichment classes offered to all students in the district. The SBSF raises funds to help support Discovery Lab classes, including: STREAM, Art, Technology and Physical Education. Attendees enjoyed presentations by SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentinger, as well as district alumni from the Brainy Builders First Lego League Team and current Stanford undergraduates Ryan Clairmont and Eva Geierstanger.

In-kind staff support was provided by Crust Pizzeria Solana Beach.

SBSD offers exceptional programs, experiences and a long tradition of rigorous academics as well as social-emotional support designed to maximize learning for each student in pre-kindergarten through 6th grade. Families often relocate to be within the school district’s borders so that their children could be a part of the outstanding curriculum, its innovative and experiential learning opportunities.

“My 6-year-old loves going to school, he especially enjoys the unbelievable STREAM and Discovery Lab” said Andres Falabella, parent and major donor at Solana Highlands.

“We love supporting SBSD, we do whatever we can to help young students that we got to know from attending our dance studio,” said owner Justin Quandt from Fusion Dance Solana Beach.

All donations, big and small, help SBSD create a learning environment where students can thrive and reach their full potential. Every donation is an investment in the future of students and education at SBSD schools. Donations are greatly appreciated and tax deductible. Report by Valerie Charat, SBSF executive director, and Marzena Poniatowska, Solana Ranch PTO parent

