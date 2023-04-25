Photo Galleries

Solana Highlands Heritage Night Potluck

Iran was represented by Shabnam Hosseini, Natalie von Herrath and Peter  (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing Scotland is Eoin, Micayla, Ethan. Back row is Caryn McCall, Callum  (Robert_McKenzie)
Celine, Allison  (Robert_McKenzie)
China was represented by Huilin Fu, Yuanyuan Chang  (Robert_McKenzie)
Soojin Ann, Si Woon, Jihuie Kim  (Robert_McKenzie)
Stella, Chloe  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maaria, Saniya, and Nadia Sarwar represented Pakistan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Olivia, Zheng Tao  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Highlands School families gathered April 20 for the “Solana Highlands Heritage Night Potluck” to celebrate and learn more about a variety of cultures, and enjoy great food, entertainment and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

