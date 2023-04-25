Sycamore Ridge PTA presents Annual Spring Carnival

The Sycamore Ridge PTA held its Annual Spring Carnival on April 23, one of its biggest fundraisers of the year to raise money for fun events such as Stampede and Stallion Game Night, academic programs such as Science Olympiad and Drama Club, mini grants for teachers, classroom supplies, and more.

The event featured carnival games and prizes, inflatable obstacle courses, silent auction, food trucks, DJ music and other activities.

Photos by Robert McKenzie