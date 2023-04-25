Photo Galleries

Sycamore Ridge PTA presents Annual Spring Carnival

Brian and Katy O’Neil, Aiden, Henry, Jihoo  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jessica, Vivian, Amaya, Mia, Mikaeli  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Carnival featured many fun activities  (Robert_McKenzie)
Duncan and Alison French, with Genevieve and Elliot  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bhagya and Anant Hegde, with Advait and Aditya  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alan Uke with Aston and Aaron  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cassidy gets her face painted  (Robert_McKenzie)
Terry, Kiki  (Robert_McKenzie)
Daniel, William, Roxanne Webb, Benjamin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Liliana, Katherine, Leila  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hula hoopers  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ying Vujcic and Lia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hoop mania had a long line  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Sycamore Ridge PTA held its Annual Spring Carnival on April 23, one of its biggest fundraisers of the year to raise money for fun events such as Stampede and Stallion Game Night, academic programs such as Science Olympiad and Drama Club, mini grants for teachers, classroom supplies, and more.
The event featured carnival games and prizes, inflatable obstacle courses, silent auction, food trucks, DJ music and other activities.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

