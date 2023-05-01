Photo Galleries

Casa de Amistad hosts MOSAIC: An Evening Celebration and Benefit

Pauline Chan, Lanny Deremer, Amy Seki, Vian Amer, Jean Savard  (Robert_McKenzie)
Gabby Yates, Luna Espinosa, Gerardo Serrano, Moises Sanchez  (Robert_McKenzie)
John and Suzi Filose  (Robert_McKenzie)
Casa de Amistad interns Jazmyne Chavez and Luis Lopez, Social Media Designer Elizabeth Delacruz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Casa de Amistad Executive Director Nicole Mione-Green, Beth and Brian Munce  (Robert_McKenzie)
Linnea and Paul Dayton  (Robert_McKenzie)
Steve Ford, Ken Deremer, Katherine Timm, Nicolle Selby-Thomas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Steve Gronke, Maria Pike, Jan Wier, Kathalyn Nelson. Seated: John and Diane Vinson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Karen Conde, Josue Arroyo, Jesus Conde, Andrew Ramirez, Maria Landa, Stephanie Espinoza-Perez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Isabelle Harley, Jojo Barroga, Leigh Courtney, Neva Magalnick, Megan Laughlin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chuck and Lee Hawley, Judy Enns  (Robert_McKenzie)
Shirley and Barry Billingsley, Brenda Thompson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amy and Mike McClenahan, Vicki and Marty King  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sonia Gonzales, Isaias Sanchez, Jessica Ramirez, Antonio Chavez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Shar Pauley, Dan and Gayle Grider  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jim and Leslie Blackburn, Randee and Glenn Warren  (Robert_McKenzie)
“MOSAIC—An Evening Celebration Benefiting Casa De Amistad” was held April 29 at The Institute for Contemporary Art San Diego-North in Encinitas.

Casa de Amistad is committed to removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County San Diego. Casa helps students become leaders in their communities by providing academic mentoring, career development, college preparedness, and STEM-focused enrichment activities.

The event included a welcome reception, opportunity drawing, dinner, and live music. All funds raised will benefit the students at Casa de Amistad.

Visit www.casadeamistad.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie

