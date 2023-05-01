Casa de Amistad hosts MOSAIC: An Evening Celebration and Benefit
“MOSAIC—An Evening Celebration Benefiting Casa De Amistad” was held April 29 at The Institute for Contemporary Art San Diego-North in Encinitas.
Casa de Amistad is committed to removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County San Diego. Casa helps students become leaders in their communities by providing academic mentoring, career development, college preparedness, and STEM-focused enrichment activities.
The event included a welcome reception, opportunity drawing, dinner, and live music. All funds raised will benefit the students at Casa de Amistad.
Visit www.casadeamistad.org
Photos by Robert McKenzie
