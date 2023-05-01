Photo Galleries

Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek schools hold Heritage Festival

cm-solanapacific042723-04.jpg
1/16
Italy was represented by Chris and Jomi Richard with Jake and Cara, Monica Shega  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-16.jpg
2/16
India students and parents  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-09.jpg
3/16
Students got their passports stamped by each country  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-08.jpg
4/16
Gerusa Moura and Isadora, from Brazil  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-02.jpg
5/16
South Korea representatives  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-13.jpg
6/16
Nico and Susan Hassell from the Netherlands  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-19.jpg
7/16
Students and parents at the popular event  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-11.jpg
8/16
Albania was represented by Leon Juncaj, Anais, Olivia, and Stefanie Pearce  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-01.jpg
9/16
Participants in the Heritage Festival for Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-06.jpg
10/16
China representatives  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-05.jpg
11/16
Representing Ukraine is Max, Matthew, Grace, and Min MI  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-07.jpg
12/16
Assistant Principal John Galipault, Ko Ohm, Choi Inyoung, Lien Doyle, Namee Kim, Annie Nguyen, Principal Elisa Fregoso at the Taste of the World food sampling table  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-18.jpg
13/16
Teacher Lauren Beebe, Alexandra and Annabelle, Jiyun Byun, Stephanie Dart  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-15.jpg
14/16
Xingjian Dance Studio girls waiting to perform Colorful Dream  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-10.jpg
15/16
Uhyun and Jung Ah Kim  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solanapacific042723-03.jpg
16/16
Representing South Africa is Ethan, Callum, Eion, Micayla and Tatum Conley  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek families celebrated a variety of cultures at their joint Heritage Festival held April 27 at Solana Pacific School.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

