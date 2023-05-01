Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek schools hold Heritage Festival
1/16
Italy was represented by Chris and Jomi Richard with Jake and Cara, Monica Shega (Robert_McKenzie)
2/16
India students and parents (Robert_McKenzie)
3/16
Students got their passports stamped by each country (Robert_McKenzie)
4/16
Gerusa Moura and Isadora, from Brazil (Robert_McKenzie)
5/16
South Korea representatives (Robert_McKenzie)
6/16
Nico and Susan Hassell from the Netherlands (Robert_McKenzie)
7/16
Students and parents at the popular event (Robert_McKenzie)
8/16
Albania was represented by Leon Juncaj, Anais, Olivia, and Stefanie Pearce (Robert_McKenzie)
9/16
Participants in the Heritage Festival for Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek (Robert_McKenzie)
10/16
China representatives (Robert_McKenzie)
11/16
Representing Ukraine is Max, Matthew, Grace, and Min MI (Robert_McKenzie)
12/16
Assistant Principal John Galipault, Ko Ohm, Choi Inyoung, Lien Doyle, Namee Kim, Annie Nguyen, Principal Elisa Fregoso at the Taste of the World food sampling table (Robert_McKenzie)
13/16
Teacher Lauren Beebe, Alexandra and Annabelle, Jiyun Byun, Stephanie Dart (Robert_McKenzie)
14/16
Xingjian Dance Studio girls waiting to perform Colorful Dream (Robert_McKenzie)
15/16
Uhyun and Jung Ah Kim (Robert_McKenzie)
16/16
Representing South Africa is Ethan, Callum, Eion, Micayla and Tatum Conley (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek families celebrated a variety of cultures at their joint Heritage Festival held April 27 at Solana Pacific School.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.