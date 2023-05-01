Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek schools hold Heritage Festival

Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek families celebrated a variety of cultures at their joint Heritage Festival held April 27 at Solana Pacific School.

Representing South Africa is Ethan, Callum, Eion, Micayla and Tatum Conley (Robert_McKenzie)

Assistant Principal John Galipault, Ko Ohm, Choi Inyoung, Lien Doyle, Namee Kim, Annie Nguyen, Principal Elisa Fregoso at the Taste of the World food sampling table (Robert_McKenzie)

Representing Ukraine is Max, Matthew, Grace, and Min MI (Robert_McKenzie)

Participants in the Heritage Festival for Solana Pacific and Carmel Creek (Robert_McKenzie)

Albania was represented by Leon Juncaj, Anais, Olivia, and Stefanie Pearce (Robert_McKenzie)

Students and parents at the popular event (Robert_McKenzie)

Nico and Susan Hassell from the Netherlands (Robert_McKenzie)

Gerusa Moura and Isadora, from Brazil (Robert_McKenzie)

Students got their passports stamped by each country (Robert_McKenzie)

Italy was represented by Chris and Jomi Richard with Jake and Cara, Monica Shega (Robert_McKenzie)

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.