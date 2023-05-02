Ashley Falls School hosts ‘Night of the Arts’

Mingli Chiang and Charles Chen, with Autumn and Ryan (Robert_McKenzie)

Scott and Denise DeGrand, with Leonardo and Sienna (Robert_McKenzie)

Hwasin Lee and Jeong Seok Lee, with Hyeonseo and Hycommin (Robert_McKenzie)

Ian and Renee Sells with Roman and Aston (Robert_McKenzie)

The Oberto family with Brook showing off his art (Robert_McKenzie)

For one night on April 28 Ashley Falls School became the “Night of the Arts Gallery” showcasing various forms of art created by its students.

The event, held for students, family, and friends, showcased multiple forms of student creativity through visual art (painting, drawing, mixed media, etc.), performance art (song, dance, theatre, etc.) and creative writing.

Photos by Robert McKenzie