Photo Galleries

Ashley Falls School hosts ‘Night of the Arts’

cm-ashley042823-14.jpg
1/15
The Oberto family, proud of artist Adelyn  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-16.jpg
2/15
The Oberto family with Brook showing off his art  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-17.jpg
3/15
Sam Bazzi with Ella and Maya  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-11.jpg
4/15
Raj Gupta with Dylan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-10.jpg
5/15
Caroline and Isabella  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-09.jpg
6/15
Isabella and Shereen Beruti  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-15.jpg
7/15
Nicole Santos and Alex Hetherington with Kaia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-04.jpg
8/15
Soriany Taylor with Skyler, music teacher Mrs. Erica Miller  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-01.jpg
9/15
The Sparks entertained  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-02.jpg
10/15
Ian and Renee Sells with Roman and Aston  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-05.jpg
11/15
Scott DeGrand with Leonardo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-12.jpg
12/15
Hwasin Lee and Jeong Seok Lee, with Hyeonseo and Hycommin  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-07.jpg
13/15
Scott and Denise DeGrand, with Leonardo and Sienna  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-03.jpg
14/15
PTA President Valerie Schornstein, Incoming President Darlene Lee  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-ashley042823-08.jpg
15/15
Mingli Chiang and Charles Chen, with Autumn and Ryan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

For one night on April 28 Ashley Falls School became the “Night of the Arts Gallery” showcasing various forms of art created by its students.

The event, held for students, family, and friends, showcased multiple forms of student creativity through visual art (painting, drawing, mixed media, etc.), performance art (song, dance, theatre, etc.) and creative writing.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement