Ashley Falls School hosts ‘Night of the Arts’
The Oberto family, proud of artist Adelyn (Robert_McKenzie)
The Oberto family with Brook showing off his art (Robert_McKenzie)
Sam Bazzi with Ella and Maya (Robert_McKenzie)
Raj Gupta with Dylan (Robert_McKenzie)
Caroline and Isabella (Robert_McKenzie)
Isabella and Shereen Beruti (Robert_McKenzie)
Nicole Santos and Alex Hetherington with Kaia (Robert_McKenzie)
Soriany Taylor with Skyler, music teacher Mrs. Erica Miller (Robert_McKenzie)
The Sparks entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
Ian and Renee Sells with Roman and Aston (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott DeGrand with Leonardo (Robert_McKenzie)
Hwasin Lee and Jeong Seok Lee, with Hyeonseo and Hycommin (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott and Denise DeGrand, with Leonardo and Sienna (Robert_McKenzie)
PTA President Valerie Schornstein, Incoming President Darlene Lee (Robert_McKenzie)
Mingli Chiang and Charles Chen, with Autumn and Ryan (Robert_McKenzie)
For one night on April 28 Ashley Falls School became the “Night of the Arts Gallery” showcasing various forms of art created by its students.
The event, held for students, family, and friends, showcased multiple forms of student creativity through visual art (painting, drawing, mixed media, etc.), performance art (song, dance, theatre, etc.) and creative writing.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
