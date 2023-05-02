Photo Galleries

North Coast Rep Patron Party held for Spotlight Gala

Herb and Beverly Liberman, Pam and Hal Fuson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marc and Wendy Tayer (he’s NCRT board president), Elizabeth and Brian Tresp (she’s NCRT board VP)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Allen and Judy Moffson, Bill Coltellaro, Eric Cohen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marion Dodson, George Tovar (magician), Jeanette Stevens  (Vincent Andrunas)
Casey Chin and Keegan Chin-Cheleden  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah King (co-chair of upcoming NCRT gala), Holly Smith-Jones (host), Marc Tayer (NCRT board president), Denise Young and David Ellenstein (he’s NCRT artistic director)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Hal and Hilary Dunning, Trudy Synodis, Dave Laing  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jerry and Sharon Stein, Gigi Cramer, David Marchesani  (Vincent Andrunas)
The North Coast Repertory Theatre’s annual Spotlight Gala, this year titled “Gala in the Garden,” will take place May 21 at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. Laura Applegate and Sara King will chair the event, and comedian Rita Rudner will entertain.

A Patron Party for the patrons/major donors of the Spotlight Gala was held April 30 at the Solana Beach home of Holly Smith Jones. The event included great beverages, food, entertainment by magician George Tovar, and more.

Visit northcoastrep.org/donor-events/gala/ for additional information. Photos by Vincent Andrunas

