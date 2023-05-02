North Coast Rep Patron Party held for Spotlight Gala

The North Coast Repertory Theatre’s annual Spotlight Gala, this year titled “Gala in the Garden,” will take place May 21 at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. Laura Applegate and Sara King will chair the event, and comedian Rita Rudner will entertain.

A Patron Party for the patrons/major donors of the Spotlight Gala was held April 30 at the Solana Beach home of Holly Smith Jones. The event included great beverages, food, entertainment by magician George Tovar, and more.

Visit northcoastrep.org/donor-events/gala/ for additional information. Photos by Vincent Andrunas

