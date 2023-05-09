Photo Galleries

Solana Beach Little League Buddy Day

cm-scll042223-09.jpg
1/19
Angels buddy team  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-07.jpg
2/19
Padres buddy team  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-11.jpg
3/19
Pirates buddy team  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-03.jpg
4/19
Players ready for the day  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-06.jpg
5/19
Fist bumps for the young players  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-10.jpg
6/19
Learning how to throw a baseball  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-13.jpg
7/19
Experienced player escorting a batter to the plate  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-17.jpg
8/19
T Ball batters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-15.jpg
9/19
T Ball batters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-04.jpg
10/19
President Neil McKenna and Kellan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-14.jpg
11/19
Getting some tips at first base  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-16.jpg
12/19
T Ball batters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-19.jpg
13/19
Every player had an older player to help  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-05.jpg
14/19
Fun on the inflatable slide  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-02.jpg
15/19
Coach Will Martin, piggy backers Colton, William, and Gavin, kneelers Wesley, Griffin, and Landon  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-01.jpg
16/19
Warming up at the batter up booth  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-12.jpg
17/19
Rockies buddy team  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-18.jpg
18/19
Learning how the game is played  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-scll042223-08.jpg
19/19
Playing catch with an older player builds confidence  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Beach Little League held its annual Buddy Day May 6 at the Solana Vista Elementary School field. T-ballers, AAA & Majors team up for a memorable one-inning game at the event, which also included Snack Shack, dunk tank, bounce house, live music featuring Rockacademy and more.

Buddy Day is part of the league’s end of regular season celebration. Playoffs for the AA, AAA, and Majors divisions now begin.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

