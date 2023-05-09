Solana Beach Little League Buddy Day
Angels buddy team (Robert_McKenzie)
Padres buddy team (Robert_McKenzie)
Pirates buddy team (Robert_McKenzie)
Players ready for the day (Robert_McKenzie)
Fist bumps for the young players (Robert_McKenzie)
Learning how to throw a baseball (Robert_McKenzie)
Experienced player escorting a batter to the plate (Robert_McKenzie)
T Ball batters (Robert_McKenzie)
T Ball batters (Robert_McKenzie)
President Neil McKenna and Kellan (Robert_McKenzie)
Getting some tips at first base (Robert_McKenzie)
T Ball batters (Robert_McKenzie)
Every player had an older player to help (Robert_McKenzie)
Fun on the inflatable slide (Robert_McKenzie)
Coach Will Martin, piggy backers Colton, William, and Gavin, kneelers Wesley, Griffin, and Landon (Robert_McKenzie)
Warming up at the batter up booth (Robert_McKenzie)
Rockies buddy team (Robert_McKenzie)
Learning how the game is played (Robert_McKenzie)
Playing catch with an older player builds confidence (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Beach Little League held its annual Buddy Day May 6 at the Solana Vista Elementary School field. T-ballers, AAA & Majors team up for a memorable one-inning game at the event, which also included Snack Shack, dunk tank, bounce house, live music featuring Rockacademy and more.
Buddy Day is part of the league’s end of regular season celebration. Playoffs for the AA, AAA, and Majors divisions now begin.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
