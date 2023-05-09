Solana Beach Little League Buddy Day

Warming up at the batter up booth (Robert_McKenzie)

Every player had an older player to help (Robert_McKenzie)

Getting some tips at first base (Robert_McKenzie)

Solana Beach Little League held its annual Buddy Day May 6 at the Solana Vista Elementary School field. T-ballers, AAA & Majors team up for a memorable one-inning game at the event, which also included Snack Shack, dunk tank, bounce house, live music featuring Rockacademy and more.

Buddy Day is part of the league’s end of regular season celebration. Playoffs for the AA, AAA, and Majors divisions now begin.

Photos by Robert McKenzie