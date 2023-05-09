Solana Ranch School Family Heritage Night
Parents and kids representing Canada (Robert_McKenzie)
The Netherlands representatives (Robert_McKenzie)
Moms and students representing India (Robert_McKenzie)
Dana Rosenberg (Israel), SBSD board member Julie Union (Robert_McKenzie)
Mexico representatives in their national team soccer jerseys (Robert_McKenzie)
Taiwan moms serving food and drink (Robert_McKenzie)
The Catovic family (Bosnia-Herzegovina) (Robert_McKenzie)
South Korea representatives (Robert_McKenzie)
China representatives (Robert_McKenzie)
Assistant Principal Jen Price, event organizer Jessica Sichelman, PTO President Trisha van Dillen, Marzena Poniatowska (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Ranch School families gathered April 28 to celebrate a variety of cultures. The night provided Solana Ranch students and family members the chance to share their family’s culture, artifacts, food, music, and clothing. Student- led performances, delicious food, kids’ activities, fun with bubbles, and a raffle were also featured at the event.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
