Photo Galleries

Solana Ranch School Family Heritage Night

cm-solranch042823-09.jpg
1/10
Parents and kids representing Canada  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-10.jpg
2/10
The Netherlands representatives  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-05.jpg
3/10
Moms and students representing India  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-07.jpg
4/10
Dana Rosenberg (Israel), SBSD board member Julie Union  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-06.jpg
5/10
Mexico representatives in their national team soccer jerseys  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-03.jpg
6/10
Taiwan moms serving food and drink  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-01.jpg
7/10
The Catovic family (Bosnia-Herzegovina)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-04.jpg
8/10
South Korea representatives  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-08.jpg
9/10
China representatives  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-solranch042823-12.jpg
10/10
Assistant Principal Jen Price, event organizer Jessica Sichelman, PTO President Trisha van Dillen, Marzena Poniatowska  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Solana Ranch School families gathered April 28 to celebrate a variety of cultures. The night provided Solana Ranch students and family members the chance to share their family’s culture, artifacts, food, music, and clothing. Student- led performances, delicious food, kids’ activities, fun with bubbles, and a raffle were also featured at the event.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement