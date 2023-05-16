Photo Galleries

Rotary Club of Del Mar holds Chili & Quackers Challenge

cm-rtyduckydm-2305-047.jpg
1/37
Dee House serves a cookie slice to Gia and Nicole Palomino  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-059.jpg
2/37
Linda Strangman, Val Myers, Ole Prahm, Steve McDowell  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-052.jpg
3/37
Isaac and Aydon Savion on the putting green  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-046.jpg
4/37
Walt Strangman mans the grill  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-050.jpg
5/37
Mark Lamson and Dan Lancelot of “Dano’s Island Sounds”  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-058.jpg
6/37
Sign ups for the Duck Derby  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-043.jpg
7/37
Jen Segura, Clint McCalla  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-033.jpg
8/37
Wonpen Lee tries the chili dog  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-055.jpg
9/37
Wonpen Lee and Madison Donnelley play corn hole  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-054.jpg
10/37
Wonpen Lee and Madison Donnelley play corn hole  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-028.jpg
11/37
Dee House, Bob Muller  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-053.jpg
12/37
Aydon and Isaac Savion on the putting green  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-030.jpg
13/37
Brendan, Fiona, and Aila Wallace  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-044.jpg
14/37
Beth Davidson  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-056.jpg
15/37
Yelela and Maxim Podrushzkina  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-039.jpg
16/37
Joe McLeod, Sharon Schendel  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-031.jpg
17/37
Matt Kurth, Chris Stewart, Donna Fipps, Sharon Schendel  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-042.jpg
18/37
Tom Hardin, Eric Calman  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-057.jpg
19/37
Del Mar lifeguard Rick Schwering  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-051.jpg
20/37
The Savion family  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-041.jpg
21/37
Massiah, Adiame, and Syair Orr; Deborah Safley; Autumn Larrabee; Robert Orr  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-023.jpg
22/37
Paige Myers-Matthews, Val Myers, Don Johnson, Toni Mecaro  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-048.jpg
23/37
Paige Myers-Matthews dresses her hot dog  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-038.jpg
24/37
William Bowen, Jayden Schaffer, Jason Bhalla  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-024.jpg
25/37
Paige Myers-Matthews, Val Myers, Don Johnson, Toni Mecaro  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-035.jpg
26/37
Thomas Ryan, Ashley Ruiz, Steve McDowell  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-026.jpg
27/37
Deb Plotkin, Janice Kurth  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-027.jpg
28/37
Opal Empey, Ai Quach, Autumn Empey  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-037.jpg
29/37
William Bowen, Jayden Schaffer, Jason Bhalla  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-040.jpg
30/37
Massiah, Adiame, and Syair Orr; Deborah Safley; Autumn Larrabee; Robert Orr  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-025.jpg
31/37
Yumi and Keiko Kawata, Jen and Cedella Segura  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-034.jpg
32/37
Wonpen Lee tries the chili dog  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-032.jpg
33/37
The Donnelley family  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-036.jpg
34/37
Don Fipps, Gregory Harris  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-049.jpg
35/37
Del Mar Lifeguard display  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-029.jpg
36/37
Linda Groom, Suzy and Karl Wagner  (jon clark)
cm-rtyduckydm-2305-045.jpg
37/37
Beth Davidson adds chili to her hot dog  (jon clark)
The Del Mar Rotary Chili & Quackers Challenge took place May 13 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The event featured a Duck Derby race and chili dogs with the club’s past president (and District Governor Elect) Don Fipps’ award-winning “IPA Special Chili” provided by Viewpoint Brewery.

Fun games and activities were provided for both kids and adults, and the festivities included music provided by the Dano Steel Band.

Rotary Club of Del Mar supports local organizations that serve Del Mar and surrounding communities, including the Del Mar Lifeguard Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, and St. Leo’s Dental Clinic.

Photos by Jon Clark

