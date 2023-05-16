Rotary Club of Del Mar holds Chili & Quackers Challenge
The Del Mar Rotary Chili & Quackers Challenge took place May 13 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The event featured a Duck Derby race and chili dogs with the club’s past president (and District Governor Elect) Don Fipps’ award-winning “IPA Special Chili” provided by Viewpoint Brewery.
Fun games and activities were provided for both kids and adults, and the festivities included music provided by the Dano Steel Band.
Rotary Club of Del Mar supports local organizations that serve Del Mar and surrounding communities, including the Del Mar Lifeguard Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, and St. Leo’s Dental Clinic.
Photos by Jon Clark
