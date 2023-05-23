42nd annual Fiesta del Sol
‘Princess’ Dr. Breanne W. Reid (www.GreatSmiles.org), Linda Glynn with Lily and Charlotte (Robert_McKenzie)
Jordan Fischer with Torren (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathleen Driscoll, Tanya Otero (www.LeafFilter.com), Dave Driscoll (Robert_McKenzie)
Sandie and Randy Griffey (Robert_McKenzie)
Sydney Badescu, Cara Chan, Dheeksha Bhima Reddy, Katherine Chang (Robert_McKenzie)
Jimmy Joe Gooding, Jan Wier, Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society President Michele Stribling, board member Karen Grossman (Robert_McKenzie)
Ian Gilligan and Mark Egle from www.geckohawaii.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Rory Rose (Singer of White Noize), Rose Ryan (Robert_McKenzie)
Seabrook Jeffcoat, Pat van Betten (Robert_McKenzie)
Bob Aleshire, Angie Gange (Robert_McKenzie)
Rich Krauss, Kristen and Rich Krauss, with Brixtin and Karter (Robert_McKenzie)
Julie LoBianco with Nola and Marc (Robert_McKenzie)
The 42nd annual Fiesta del Sol music festival was held May 20-21 at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and Belly Up, the event featured a variety of musical performances, food, activities and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
