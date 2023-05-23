Carmel Creek School Class of 2023 Senior Reunion

Carmel Creek School held the Class of 2023 Senior Reunion May 17 at the school. All past students of Carmel Creek School between fall 2010 through spring 2014 were invited to attend. Seniors had the opportunity to reconnect with classmates, share future plans, and thank past teachers and staff who contributed to their success. This event was organized by Class of 2023 parent volunteers, in conjunction with the Carmel Creek PTO.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

