Carmel Creek School Class of 2023 Senior Reunion
1/11
2023 Seniors (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Event co-chairs Annie Gristina, and Kim Rible, former principal Terri Davis (1998-2015) (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Moira Cassidy, Ava Shew, Stephanie Harkins, Carmela Hawkins, Sri Ujjini, Hema Ujjini (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
Beth Berger, Marc Berger (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Katelynn Beckwith, Hailey Bagshaw (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Gal Abed, Ava Shew, Sameeksha Deshatty, Carmela Harkins, Sam Friedman, Gwen Gordy, Vanessa Venzon, Marc Berger (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Norman Tyrrell, Calissa Tyrrell, Annie Tyrrell (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Gwen Gordy, Logan Hershey (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Andy Bao, Michael Bao, Eric Xu, Jeff X., Wendy Z (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Second grade teacher Mrs. Hastings, Warren Notrica, Lois Leslie, Raini Gordy (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
President/CEO Javier Guerrero, Director of Grants and Impact Christine Spencer of grant recipient Coastal Roots Farm (Robert_McKenzie)
Carmel Creek School held the Class of 2023 Senior Reunion May 17 at the school. All past students of Carmel Creek School between fall 2010 through spring 2014 were invited to attend. Seniors had the opportunity to reconnect with classmates, share future plans, and thank past teachers and staff who contributed to their success. This event was organized by Class of 2023 parent volunteers, in conjunction with the Carmel Creek PTO.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
