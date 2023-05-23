Each student received a passport for recording each country booth that they visited

Neville and Serafina Jaramillo with their parents at the Torrey Hills Family International Night

Torrey Hills families gathered May 20 at the PTA-sponsored Torrey Hills Family International Night to celebrate and learn more about a variety of cultures. The event included tables representing a family’s culture with food, music, art and more. The evening also featured cultural performances.

Photos by Jon Clark

