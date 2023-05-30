City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 co-host Memorial Day ceremony

One hundred year old Solana Beach resident and WWII veteran, Wanda Forman, thanks the city council for honoring her with a proclamation.

Santa Fe Christian School Band director David Hall thanks the City of Solana Beach, its residents, and the band students for their support

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 co-hosted a Memorial Day ceremony May 29 at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard in Solana Beach.

Camp Pendleton Young Marines were the honor guard. Mira Mesa High School student Collin Farrar was the guest speaker, as well as Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner and Julian Gonzales, Post Commander for VFW Post 5431. The Santa Fe Christian Schools Band performed patriotic songs. A special “Feathers from Heaven” dove release was provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin. The Veterans Memorial wall, which honors the service of all Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars, was available for viewing. Docents from the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society were on hand to conduct tours of the Historical Museum.

Photos by Jon Clark

