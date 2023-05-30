Photo Galleries

City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 co-host Memorial Day ceremony

Solana Beach Memorial Day event at La Colonia Park 2023 
Solana Beach Memorial Day event at La Colonia Park 2023 
Ron Rodriguez leads the invocation 
Santa Fe Christian School Band director David Hall thanks the City of Solana Beach, its residents, and the band students for their support 
One hundred year old Solana Beach resident and WWII veteran, Wanda Forman, thanks the city council for honoring her with a proclamation. 
Solana Beach Memorial Day event at La Colonia Park 2023 
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner reads a proclamation honoring Santa Fe Christian School Band director David Hall 
Guest speaker Junior ROTC Cadet Lt Col Sofia Moaga at the 2023 Memorial Day event 
Mayor Lesa Heebner reads a proclamation honoring 100-year-old Solana Beach resident and WWII veteran Wanda Forman 
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner reads a proclamation honoring Santa Fe Christian School Band director David Hall 
Guest speaker Junior ROTC Cadet Lt Col Sofia Moaga at the 2023 Memorial Day event 
VFW Post 5431 Commander Julian Gonzales was the master of ceremonies for the Memorial Day event 
Mayor Lesa Heebner reads a proclamation honoring 100-year-old Solana Beach resident and WWII veteran Wanda Forman 
Brett and Nick Dieterich 
Ron Rodriguez leads the invocation 
VFW Post Commander Julian Gonzales and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner 
“Duke” 
Former Solana Beach Mayor Joe Kellejian at the Memorial Day event in La Colonia Park 
Marilyn Moaga, Samantha Moaga, guest speaker Junior ROTC Cadet Lt Col Sofia Moaga, VFW Post Commander Julian Gonzales  (jon clark)
Ron Rodriguez leads the invocation  (jon clark)
Marilyn Moaga, Samantha Moaga, guest speaker Junior ROTC Cadet Lt Col Sofia Moaga, VFW Post Commander Julian Gonzales  (jon clark)
Santa Fe Christian School Band under the direction of David Hall  (jon clark)
Bryan, Lauren, and Alexandra Klekota; George Beebe  (jon clark)
Guy McDermott, Greg Knight, Maria Barkley, council member Kristi Becker  (jon clark)
Marilyn Moaga, Samantha Moaga, guest speaker Junior ROTC Cadet Lt Col Sofia Moaga, VFW Post Commander Julian Gonzales  (jon clark)
Alice Davis, Sharon Lao  (jon clark)
Val Sowder, Jim Renfro, Shiela and Maya Frank  (jon clark)
JR Magana, Alejandro Rios  (jon clark)
Lauren and Adam Shrader, Jaime Chambers, Grant Fletcher  (jon clark)
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner with Randy Treadway  (jon clark)
Solana Beach firefighters Ryan Pester, Eric Phillips, Michael Monken, David Mitchell, John Siberell, John Morgan  (jon clark)
Helena Chang, Mindy Peng, Terry Barker  (jon clark)
George Townsend, Steven Ellwood  (jon clark)
Santa Fe Christian School Band under the direction of David Hall  (jon clark)
Mayor Lesa Heebner presents a proclamation to 100 year old Solana Beach resident and WWII veteran Wanda Forman  (jon clark)
Chuck Gerni, Ed Siegel  (jon clark)
Stan and Joann Bickley, George Sousa  (jon clark)
Doug and Judy Clark with “Duke”, Ralph McKinnie, Leslie and Joseph Irwin  (jon clark)
Honoree Wanda Forman, Craig Skillicorn  (jon clark)
The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 co-hosted a Memorial Day ceremony May 29 at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard in Solana Beach.

Camp Pendleton Young Marines were the honor guard. Mira Mesa High School student Collin Farrar was the guest speaker, as well as Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner and Julian Gonzales, Post Commander for VFW Post 5431. The Santa Fe Christian Schools Band performed patriotic songs. A special “Feathers from Heaven” dove release was provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin. The Veterans Memorial wall, which honors the service of all Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars, was available for viewing. Docents from the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society were on hand to conduct tours of the Historical Museum.

Photos by Jon Clark

