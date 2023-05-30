Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective awards checks to grant winners
The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective membership gathered May 16 on the Ocean View Deck of the Del Mar Plaza to celebrate the end of a successful 2023 Giving Cycle. Checks were awarded to the top three nonprofit organizations: a Bridge for Kids was awarded $25,000, Voices For Children $18,000, and Just in Time for Foster Youth $15,000. Three additional finalists were awarded $2,500 each in appreciation of their efforts. Since 2017 DMWGC has giving over $250,000 to local nonprofits. DMWGC is a group of Del Mar women that gives collectively to amplify their impact as donors. For more information, visit www.dmwgc.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.