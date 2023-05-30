Photo Galleries

Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective awards checks to grant winners

cm-giving051623-07.jpg
1/11
Incoming President Wenhsin Lee, Lena Liu, Tricia Dixon, Debbie Carpenter, Beth Davidson  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-12.jpg
2/11
Heidi Yeung, Cindi Helsel, Suzy Marinkovich  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-08.jpg
3/11
Marti Gellens-Stubbs. Jennifer McDowell, Sonya Norman  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-11.jpg
4/11
Beth Doyne, Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez, Lacey Logan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-05.jpg
5/11
Just in Time for Foster Youth Connections and Relations Director Jennifer Telitz ($15,000 grant), President Elect Susan Maronde, founding member Colette Bolitho  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-04.jpg
6/11
Voices for Children Director of Philanthropy Christina Piranio and President/CEO Jessica Nunez ($18,000 grant), DMWGC Treasurer Heather Mulligan, Grants co-chair Sally Roberts  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-01.jpg
7/11
Paz Silbert, President Elect Susan Maronde, Sara McMenamin, Marisa Hildebrand-Criqui  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-06.jpg
8/11
Suzy Daruwala, Angy Peto, Gena Hedrick, Beth Barrick  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-02.jpg
9/11
Incoming President Wenhsin Lee, outgoing President Lani Curtis  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-09.jpg
10/11
Board members (front row) Sara McMenamin, Incoming President Wenhsin Lee, Sally Roberts, Beth Davidson, President Lani Curtis. Back row: Sonya Norman, President Elect Susan Maronde, Paz Silbert, Heather Mulligan, Lacey Logan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-giving051623-03.jpg
11/11
CEO/Founder Michael Nance of A Bridge for Kids ($25,000 grant), DMWGC Events Coordinator Beth Davidson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective membership gathered May 16 on the Ocean View Deck of the Del Mar Plaza to celebrate the end of a successful 2023 Giving Cycle. Checks were awarded to the top three nonprofit organizations: a Bridge for Kids was awarded $25,000, Voices For Children $18,000, and Just in Time for Foster Youth $15,000. Three additional finalists were awarded $2,500 each in appreciation of their efforts. Since 2017 DMWGC has giving over $250,000 to local nonprofits. DMWGC is a group of Del Mar women that gives collectively to amplify their impact as donors. For more information, visit www.dmwgc.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement