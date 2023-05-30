NCL del Norte Chapter Mother/Daughter Meeting and Luncheon

The del Norte Chapter of the National Charity League held its annual Mother/Daughter Meeting and Luncheon on May 21 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach.

This event capped off the League’s calendar year with a lovely lunch and social celebration while also commemorating its many accomplishments. The del Norte Chapter acknowledged over 7,000 hours of community service to over 30 organizations which were performed by mother/daughter pairs over the past year. Two new organizations the League will be volunteering with include Paradise Dreams and Solutions for Change.

The luncheon was also an opportunity to say goodbye to 24 seniors from the class of 2023 and welcome 26 new Ticktockers from the class of 2029 as well as three new Ticktocker members to the class of 2027 and their Patroness mothers.

Outgoing Chapter President Stephanie Kourie welcomed all in attendance and thanked the board for all their hard work.

“It has been very rewarding serving as president of NCL SDDN for the past year. Having a board full of incredibly dedicated and talented moms made the experience unforgettable. I am humbled by the selfless way in which they each served our chapter, some of them whilst simultaneously working full-time jobs, raising multiple kids and making it all look so easy! The theme of my year was “Serving together in joy and love”, and our mother/daughter teams went out to serve our partner philanthropies in precisely that spirit. As I leave the chapter in the capable hands of incoming president Jenny Erikson, my daughter Evangelique and I, will continue to strengthen our mother/daughter bond whilst serving at our favorite charities.” she said before introducing Jennifer Erikson who will take over duties on June 1.

The annual May Kollus Memorial award was graciously accepted by Erin Hawk-Miller who was acknowledged for her spirit of generosity, goodwill, and selfless commitment to philanthropy and leadership in the NCL del Norte Chapter.

Do you want to make an impact in your local community? Visit www.nationalcharityleague.org to find more information on how to get involved.

-Photos by Robert McKenzie

