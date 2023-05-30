North Coast Rep hosts ‘Gala in the Garden’

The North Coast Repertory Theatre held its annual Spotlight Gala, this year titled “Gala in the Garden,” on May 21 at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. Laura Applegate and Sara King chaired the event, which included a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions, and entertainment by comedian Rita Rudner, a live band and a special appearance by North Coast Rep’s theatre school students. Visit northcoastrep.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

