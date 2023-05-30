Photo Galleries

Voices for Children’s presents ‘Uplifting Voices’ fundraiser

cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0174.jpg
1/15
Laura Glatthorn, Anthony O’Leary, Tricia Tellefsen, Patty Brutten  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0124.jpg
2/15
Lisa Dorsey, Shannon Ayala, Kristin Alpert, Kim Hillman, Karen Bush  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0040.jpg
3/15
Anna Couvrette, Bonnie Wright, D’Anne Vaughn, Gigi Cramer  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0228.jpg
4/15
Stephanie Duignan, Sharon Nagy, Kim Shores, Karen Leland, Gina Dischner, Stephanie Jansen  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0015.jpg
5/15
Terri Jasper, Julie Howe, Dana Fudurich, Tina Schneider  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0210.jpg
6/15
Jena Joyce, Annette Bradbury (VfC board chair), Cathy Maywood, Lin Foletta, Cari Massaad  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0070.jpg
7/15
Dawn Calvetti, Julianna Murray, Alice Brewer  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0088.jpg
8/15
Judy Wenker, Andrea Moser, Terri Kidd, Cindy Olmstead  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0010.jpg
9/15
Jessica Munoz, Esq. (VfC president/CEO), Stephen and Elizabeth Wampler (special guest speakers), Mark Mullen (NBC-San Diego; speaker facilitator)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0132.jpg
10/15
Performers Peter Sharpe and Lauren Stovall (Group name: By the Lee)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0028.jpg
11/15
Norma Larios, Mae Talicuran, Rosa Mora  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0242.jpg
12/15
Event co-chairs Kristi Pfister, Andrea Moser, Lauree Sahba, and Michelle Weinger  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0150.jpg
13/15
Linda Acosta, Carol Gunness, Kaylene Miro, Kari Benirschke, Mary Benirschke  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0064.jpg
14/15
Leigh Quijada, Laurie Orr, Angelique Becerra, Stacy Slagor  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-upvoices2023-vpa-0177.jpg
15/15
Lany Zikakis, Mandy Braidic, Kersten Levine  (Vincent Andrunas)
Voices for Children hosted its second annual Uplifting Voices fundraiser May 13 at the Del Mar Plaza to raise funds for its Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and youth in foster care. The fundraiser featured special guests Stephen Wampler and Elizabeth Wampler. Stephen has cerebral palsy, and over the years he has learned not only to live with his disability but to thrive with his condition. The event also included Monarch Ocean Pub’s gourmet hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, a live auction and more. Visit www.speakupnow.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

