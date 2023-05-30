Voices for Children’s presents ‘Uplifting Voices’ fundraiser

Voices for Children hosted its second annual Uplifting Voices fundraiser May 13 at the Del Mar Plaza to raise funds for its Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and youth in foster care. The fundraiser featured special guests Stephen Wampler and Elizabeth Wampler. Stephen has cerebral palsy, and over the years he has learned not only to live with his disability but to thrive with his condition. The event also included Monarch Ocean Pub’s gourmet hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, a live auction and more. Visit www.speakupnow.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

