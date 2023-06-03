Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Fund 2022-2023 Awards Ceremony
The Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Fund held its 2022-2023 Awards Ceremony May 16 at the TPHS Performing Arts Center. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to “recognize Torrey Pines High School seniors for their achievements and future promise, and money raised by community volunteers goes directly to the students to continue their education beyond high school.” Visit tphssf.org for more information. Photos on this page were taken at the event by TPHS Scholarship Fund members and students Allie Hund, Ava Coyne and Lily Coyne.
Award recipients are listed below:
Scholarships:
Principal’s Award: Cole Frost
Mariza Antonio Resilience Scholarship: Carson Kuehnert
Falcon Alumni & Families Award: Stephanie Espinoza Perez, Colin Poe, Ryan Wittenberg
Community & Business Scholarships
Founder’s Award: Gabriela Sanchez
Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach Award: Karen Conde
Gary & Jerri-Ann Jacobs Family Award: Faith Bigelow
Hansen Surfboards Scholarship: Laura Rucks, Ava Sassen
Reflow Medical Inc Award: Kelly Hu, Madeleine Ren, Andrew Tsai
Pretorius Physician Award: Lindsay VanWinkle
Tri Pointe Homes Award: Honoka Kato, Dominika Janik, Karina Janik, Morgan Johnson
Keane Studios Award: Erick Sliter
Community Award: Colten Farrell
Dan & Julie Sherlock/Wells Fargo: Benjamin Trask
Home Mortgage Scholarship Institute for Biomedical Sciences Award: Edward Sun
Memorial Scholarships
Possible Dream Memorial Scholarship: Dominik Bartsch, Ryan Niemeyer, Vivien Vu
Nicolas Leslie Memorial Scholarship: Everett Alden
Hou I Wu Memorial Scholarship: Christine Tsu, Taisiya Rubtsova
Mei Ching Wu Memorial Scholarship: Aleyna Laba, Selina Mejia
Rajeswari Anantha Memorial Scholarship: Audrey Adam and Jasmine Gau
Pranav Nookala Memorial Scholarship: Mona Lingenbrink, Warren Notrica
Wendy Montini Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Meltzer
John Pinto Memorial Scholarship: Elise Kylie Cava
Kit Moffett Memorial Scholarship: Alyssa Wakefield
Erik Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Emmalee Lazarus
Stella Chung Memorial Scholarship: Sri Vidya Ujjini Havildar
Janet Lamborghini Memorial Scholarship: Lucas Levenberg
Julian Spitzer Memorial Scholarship: Ron Tal
Adam Weiner Memorial Scholarship: Nicholas De Fina
Wesley Lee Memorial Scholarship: Cole Nakata
Jim Temples Memorial Scholarship: Marissa Gaut
Scott Chodorow Memorial Scholarship: Paloma Ezzet, Juan Manuel Serrano
Sean Alexander Canepa Memorial Scholarship: Tanner Castellanos
Susan Pfleeger Memorial Scholarship: Analis De La O
Joyce Dalessandro Memorial Scholarship: Nylah Knight
