Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary holds ‘Hats Off to Children’ benefit

The Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary recently raised $25,000 at the May 19 “Hats Off to Children” benefit held at Dolce restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe, according to a news release. Funds raised go toward programs for children with with behavioral health emergencies.

Patrons traveled near and far to see the newest fashions from TRE to wear at “Opening Day at the Races.” The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club generously donated season tickets in support of the cause, where the very first Hats Off event was held. Andrea Naversen Wait was recognized with the Top Hat Award for her years of dedication to Hats Off and the auxiliary. Event chairs, Leticia Smith and Marina Tsvyk, proclaimed, “What a wonderful day of fashion, food and friendship, and all for a great cause!”

In the news release, Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary stated that it appreciates the generosity of its friends and donors who helped raise $25,000 to benefit the Medical Behavioral Unit at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego, the only pediatric inpatient unit in San Diego with programs for treating children with acute medical and behavioral emergencies, such as suicide attempts, severe depression, anxiety, eating disorders and behavioral health issues. Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to support children through advocacy, community awareness, and fundraising. New members and donations are still being accepted at rchadelmar.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie